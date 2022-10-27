SIN vs CEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022, Match 17

Sindh (SIN) will take on Central Punjab (CEP) in the 17th match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022 on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the SIN vs CEP Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports and playing 11s.

Sindh had a great start to this year's Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as they won two of their last five games, while the other three games ended in draws. Central Punjab's last five games have resulted in draws.

Central Punjab will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Sindh are a relatively better team. They are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SIN vs CEP Match Details

Match 17 of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022 will be played on October 27 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The game is set to take place at 10.30 am. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIN vs CEP, Match 17

Date and Time: October 27, 2022, 10.30 am IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Sindh and Balochistan, where a total of 923 runs were scored at a loss of 30 wickets.

SIN vs CEP Form Guide

SIN - D D D W W

CEP - D D D D D

SIN vs CEP Probable Playing XI

SIN Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Fawad Alam, Khurram Manzoor, Omair Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel (c), Saad Khan, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Abrar Ahmed, and Ghulam Mudassar.

CEP Playing XI

No major injury updates

Azhar Ali (wk), Abid Ali, Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Saad, Qasim Akram (c), Aamer Yamin, Usama Mir, Waqas Maqsood, Ahmed Daniyal, and Umaid Asif.

SIN vs CEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Ahmed

S Ahmed, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. He smashed 78 runs in the last match against Central Punjab.

Batters

A Shafique

F Alam and A Shafique are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Ali is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

S Ayub

S Ayub and Q Akram are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Yamin is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

A Ahmed

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Hamza and A Ahmed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Daniyal is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SIN vs CEP match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ahmed

A Ahmed will bat in the middle order and also bowl in crucial overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He has already taken 28 wickets in the last three Test matches.

A Shafique

Since the pitch is decent, you can make A Shafique the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 329 runs in the last two matches. He looks in good touch and could play a crucial innings in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for SIN vs CEP, Match 17

A Shafique

A Ahmed

S Ayub

A Yamin

Q Akram

Sindh vs Central Punjab Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sindh vs Central Punjab Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Sindh vs Central Punjab Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Ahmed

Batters: A Shafique, F Alam, A Ali, T Tahir

All-rounders: S Ayub, A Yamin, Q Akram

Bowlers: A Ahmed, A Daniyal, M Hamza

Sindh vs Central Punjab Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Sindh vs Central Punjab Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Ahmed

Batters: A Shafique, F Alam, S Shakeel, T Tahir

All-rounders: S Ayub, A Yamin, Q Akram

Bowlers: A Ahmed, M Umar, M Hamza

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be given a spot in India's Playing XI for #IndVsNed? Deepak Hooda Rishabh Pant Yuzvendra Chahal No change 1904 votes