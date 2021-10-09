SIN vs KHP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for National T20 Cup, Match 25

Sindh (SIN) will be up against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) in the 25th match of the National T20 Cup at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

Sindh have won five out of their eight National T20 Cup matches and are currently placed at the top of the points table. They beat Southern Punjab by a massive 45-run margin in their last outing. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the other hand, have won four out of their seven matches and are currently placed in fourth spot in the National T20 Cup standings. They lost their last game against Balochistan by six wickets.

SIN vs KHP Probable Playing 11 Today

SIN XI

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Sharjeel Khan, Shan Masood, Khurram Manzoor, Saud Shakeel, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Rumman Raees, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan.

KHP XI

Mohammad Rizwan (C), Israrullah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Imran Khan, Muhammad Amir Azmat.

Match Details

SIN vs KHP, Match 25, National T20 Cup

Date and Time: 9th October 2021, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has favored the batters in the National T20 Cup. Chasing should be the preferred option at the venue as the wicket remains true for the entire duration of the match. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played on this ground is 195 runs.

Today’s SIN vs KHP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Rizwan has scored 210 runs at a strike rate of 125.00 in the National T20 Cup. He is a quality batter who can also play a big knock on Saturday.

Batters

Sharjeel Khan: Khan has scored 313 runs at a strike rate of 156.50 in eight matches. He is Sindh's leading run-scorer in the National T20 Cup.

Sahibzada Farhan: Farhan has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup. He has scored 298 runs at a strike rate of close to 140 in seven outings.

All-rounders

Iftikhar Ahmed: Ahmed has scored 177 runs at a strike rate of 143.90 while also picking up a wicket in seven matches. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Anwar Ali: Ali can fetch some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He has scored 151 runs and also picked up four wickets in eight National T20 Cup games.

Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi: Afridi is a quality bowler who can pick up wickets at regular intervals. He is the leading wicket-taker for his side with 12 wickets in six matches.

Shahnawaz Dhani: Dhani has picked up nine wickets, including his best figures of 4/12, in seven National T20 Cup matches. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in SIN vs KHP Dream11 prediction team

Sharjeel Khan (SIN) - 479 points

Sahibzada Farhan (KHP) - 460 points

Shaheen Afridi (KHP) - 411 points

Iftikhar Ahmed (KHP) - 380 points

Asif Afridi (KHP) - 380 points

Important Stats for SIN vs KHP Dream11 prediction team

Sharjeel Khan: 313 runs in 8 matches; SR - 156.50

Sahibzada Farhan: 298 runs in 7 matches; SR - 139.25

Shaheen Afridi: 25 runs and 12 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 108.69 and ER - 8.58

Anwar Ali: 151 runs and 4 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 149.50 and ER - 8.46

Asif Afridi: 37 runs and 9 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 154.16 and ER - 5.80

SIN vs KHP Dream11 Prediction Today (National T20 Cup)

SIN vs KHP Dream11 Prediction - National T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Sharjeel Khan, Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Anwar Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Asif Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani.

Captain: Shan Masood. Vice-captain: Iftikhar Ahmed.

SIN vs KHP Dream11 Prediction - National T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Shan Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dhani.

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan. Vice-captain: Sharjeel Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar