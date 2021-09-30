SIN vs KHP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report

Sindh will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 12th game of the National T20 Cup on September 30th at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan on Thursday.

Sindh won their previous match against Balochistan comprehensively, and are looking in good form. They will seek to maintain their winning momentum by grabbing another victory in this game.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost their most recent clash against Central Punjab. They are in fourth position in the points table, and are looking to climb up the rankings by winning this game.

SIN vs KHP Probable Playing 11s

Sindh

Sarfraz Ahmed (C & WK), Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Danish Aziz, Rumman Raees, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Mohammad Rizwan (C& WK), Israrullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Musadiq Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Adil Amin, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Imran Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi.

Match Details

Match: SIN vs KHP, National T20 Cup.

Date and Time: 30th September, 8.00 PM IST.

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. Of the ten games so far at this venue, the chasing team has won eight. Batting gets easier as the game progresses. So the captain winning the toss will look to field first. The team batting first will need to get big runs on the board to put the opposition under pressure.

Today’s SIN vs KHP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Rizwan is the best choice from the wicketkeeper section. He is currently the top scorer in the National T20 Cup, with 135 runs in three games.

Batsmen

Sahibzada Farhan: Khyber’s Farhan is a good option from the batting department. He has scored a total of 119 runs in the tournament, doing so with a decent average of 39.66.

Khurram Manzoor: He has been in good touch with the bat. He is a reliable batsman, and has scored 95 runs in three matches in the tournament.

All-rounders

Mohammad Wasim: Wasim is a great bowling all-rounder, and is also handy with the bat. He has scored 45 runs, and has also picked up four wickets in the tournament.

Danish Aziz: Aziz is a safe pick in the all-rounder department. He has picked up three wickets, and has also contributed with the bat in the tournament.

Bowlers

Shahnawaz Dahani: Dahini has demonstrated his potential to pick up key wickets. He has picked up eight wickets so far in the tournament, and is expected to add more to his kitty.

Shaheen Afridi: He has been expensive in this tournament, but has also picked up eight wickets in three matches. He should be a key bowler in this clash.

Five best players to pick in SIN vs KHP Dream11 prediction team

Shaheen Afridi: 272 points.

Shahnawaz Dahani: 252 points.

Mohammad Rizwan: 189 points.

Danish Aziz: 150 points.

Mohammad Wasim: 202 points.

Key stats for SIN vs KHP Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Rizwan: 3 matches, 135 runs.

Sahibzada Farhan: 3 matches, 119 runs.

Mohammad Wasim: 2 matches, 45 runs & 4 wickets.

Shaheen Afridi: 3 matches, 8 wickets.

Shahnawaz Dahani: 3 matches, 8 wickets.

SIN vs KHP Dream11 Prediction

SIN vs KHP Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Sharjeel Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Khurram Manzoor, Anwar Ali, Iftikar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Danish Aziz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi.

Captain: Mohammad Wasim. Vice-Captain: Shaheen Afridi.

SIN vs KHP Dream11 Team -2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Khurram Manzoor, Mohammad Wasim, Danish Aziz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Shaheen Afridi.

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan. Vice-Captain: Shahnawaz Dahini.

Edited by Bhargav