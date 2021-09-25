SIN vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Sindh will take on Northern in the sixth game of the National T20 Cup on 25th September at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan.

Sindh started their season with a thrilling victory in a tense match against Southern Punjab. Sindh won the game by five wickets after chasing the target in the final over.

Northern, on the other hand, had an easy victory over Balochistan. With 18 balls remaining, they defeated Balochistan by six wickets. Northern looked good in the previous match and will want to do so again in this one.

SIN vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

Sindh

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/WK), Khurram Manzoor, Shajeel Khan, Shan Massod, Anwar Ali, Hasan Mohsin, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Hasnain, Rumman Raees, Zahid Mehmood, Shahnawaz Dhani.

Northern

Rohail Nazir (WK), Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Umar Amin, Zeeshan Malik, Shadab Khan (C), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

SIN vs NOR Match Details

Match: Sindh vs Northern

Date and Time: 25th September, 8.00 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan

SIN vs NOR Pitch Report

The pitch at Pakistan's Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. It offers assistance in both aspects of the game. We can expect an even contest between both the departments.

The team winning the toss would most probably opt to field first.

Today’s SIN vs NOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarfaraz Ahmed: Ahmed is an experienced campaigner. He will be leading the side and will also be crucial behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Khurram Manzoor: Manzoor is a fantastic batsman and will be vital in today's game. In the previous encounter, he scored 84 runs and will look to continue his form.

Haider Ali: In terms of batting, Ali is a good option. He scored 58 runs in the last game and is expected to deliver once again.

All-rounders

Anwar Ali: Ali contributed to both departments of the game. He scored 29 runs and grabbed one wicket in the previous match.

Mohammad Nawaz: Nawaz is a good option in the all-rounder category. He did not get the chance to bat in the previous match, although he did take two wickets.

Bowlers

Haris Rauf: Rauf had a strong showing in the last encounter. He was excellent with the ball and took two wickets.

Mohammad Hasnain: Hasnain was a bit costly with the ball in the last encounter, but he still managed to scalp two wickets. He could be crucial in today's game.

Top 5 best players to pick in SIN vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Khurram Manzoor: 118 points

Haider Ali: 83 points

Asif Ali: 68 points

Anwar Ali: 65 points

Haris Rauf: 74 points

Important stats for SIN vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Khurram Manzoor: 1 match, 84 runs

Haider Ali: 1 match, 58 runs

Asif Ali: 1 match, 43 runs

Anwar Ali: 1 match, 29 runs, 1 wicket

Haris Rauf: 1 match, 2 wickets

SIN vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today

SIN vs NOR Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Khurram Manzoor, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Anwar Ali, Haris Rauf, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mehmood.

Captain: Khurram Manzoor Vice-Captain: Haider Ali

SIN vs NOR Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Khurram Manzoor, Umar Amin, Zeeshan Malik, Shan Massod, Anwar Ali, Haris Rauf, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Hasnain.

Captain: Haris Rauf Vice-Captain: Anwar Ali

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee