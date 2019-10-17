SIN vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's PAK T20 Cup Match - October 17th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 108 // 17 Oct 2019, 12:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the second game on Thursday, the high-flying Sindh side takes on Northern Punjab in Faisalabad. While Sindh occupy the second spot on the points table, Northern Punjab are in the middle having played only two games so far. Although the Northern Punjab side scored 222 in their previous game, their bowling unit didn't do much as they lost the game owing to an Ahmed Shehzad special.

On the other hand, Sindh bounced back to winning ways with a clinical win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa thanks to Ahsan Ali. With the likes of Asif Ali and Imad Wasim, they aren't ones to be taken lightly and will give Sindh a tough fight on Thursday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SIN vs NOR.

Squads to choose from

Sindh:

Asad Shafiq (captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Abid Ali, Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Fawad Alam, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mirza Ahsan Jamil, Mohammad Hasnain, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, Sohail Khan, and Waleed Ahmed

Northern Punjab:

Imad Wasim (captain), Umar Amin (vice-captain), Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Naveed Malik, Rohail Nazir, Shadab Khan, Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Zaid Alam

Playing XI Updates

Sindh:

Sindh should persist with the same set of players after beating Khyber in the previous game. They have a well-balanced side in their ranks with Anwar Ali and Ahsan Ali in decent form. Khurram Manzoor is another top-order batsman who will be crucial to their fortunes on Thursday while their bowling unit revolves around young Mohammad Hasnain. Asad Shafiq and Sarfaraz Ahmed will hold fort in the middle order with their ability to pace their innings being crucial.

Possible XI: Manzoor, Ahsan, Saad, Sarfaraz (WK), Shafiq (C), Anwar, Sohail, Hasnain, Bhatti, Jamil and Abid Ali

Advertisement

Northern Punjab:

Another side that depends on its bowlers, Northern Punjab boast of Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim, who are two of the best spinners in the Pakistan domestic circuit. Asif Ali scored 93 in the previous game in a losing cause although his form bodes well for them. Their top order is young but capable with Umar Amin and Naved Malik opening the batting for them. Haris Rauf is another tearaway quick who is destined to shine in the coming years.

Possible XI: Amin, Malik, Nazir (WK), Nawaz, Asif, Sohail Akthar, Wasim (C), Shadab, Amir, Rauf and Tanvir.

Match Details

Sindh vs Northern Punjab, Pakistan T20 Cup 2019, Match 10

17th October 2019, 6:00 PM IST

Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Pitch Report

The pitch in Faisalabad tends to slow down under lights with 170 being par on this surface. Teams will prefer batting first with the spinners getting extra turn as the game progresses.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed isn't in the best of forms with the bat but is the more accomplished player than Nazir. While be bats in the top order, he should earn some fantasy points.

Batsmen: Asif Ali scored a scintillating fifty at a very quick rate which makes him a must-have in the side along with the likes of Khurram Manzoor and Umar Amin. While Shafiq is also a decent option, Abid Ali's ability to anchor the innings makes him a worthwhile option as well for this game.

All-rounders: Both teams are blessed with talented all-rounders who have international experience as well as stints with franchises all over the world. Guyana Amazon Warriors and Brisbane Heat all-rounder, Shadab Khan is a great option along with the captain, Imad Wasim in the side. While Mohammad Nawaz's batting ability makes him a useful candidate, Anwar Ali should round-off the all-rounders department as the lone pick from the Sindh side.

Bowlers: Haris Rauf played for Multan Sultans in the last PSL season and did impress with his express pace. He is preferred over Mohammad Amir, who is still finding his feet in the tournament. From the Sindh roster, Mohammad Hasnain is a must-have while one of Sohail Khan or Jamil Mirza would suffice as the final pick in the side.

Captain: Imad Wasim and Khurram Manzoor are the ideal candidates for captaincy with both of them bound to score some runs for their respective sides. Although his form doesn't do his talent justice, Sarfaraz Ahmed is another such candidate who could be used as a multiplier option.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Khurram Manzoor, Asif Ali, Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Anwar Ali, Haris Rauf, Sohail Khan and Mohammad Hasnain. Captain: Imad Wasim, Vice-captain: Khurram Manzoor

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asif Ali, Khurram Manzoor, Ahsan Ali, Sohail Akthar, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Sohail Khan and Sohail Tanvir. Captain: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Vice-captain: Imad Wasim