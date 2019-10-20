SIN vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's PAK T20 Cup Match - October 21st, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a two day break in the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2019, the final stage of the league phase kicks off on Monday. Match 13 pits Sindh against a formidable Southern Punjab side with both teams looking for a win to seal their place in the final four. While Sindh has won two out of its four games, Southern Punjab will be ruing the washout against Central Punjab, which sees them in fourth place on NRR. Sindh has a lot of experience in its side with former Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Asad Shafiq leading the way for them. Although they are placed higher than their opponents in the points table, Sindh is considered as the underdogs for this game. Southern Punjab has a well balanced side in its midst, which is boosted by the arrivals of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, although they couldn't make an impact in their only appearance so far. With this being a must win game for either side, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SIN vs SOP.

Squads to choose from:

Sindh:

Asad Shafiq (captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Abid Ali, Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Fawad Alam, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mirza Ahsan Jamil, Mohammad Hasnain, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saad Ali, Saud Shakeel, Sohail Khan, and Waleed Ahmed

Southern Punjab:

Shan Masood (captain), Sami Aslam (vice-captain), Amir Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Badar, Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Maqsood, Umaid Asif, Umer Siddiq (wicket-keeper), Wahab Riaz and Zahid Mehmood

Playing XI Updates:

Sindh:

Although Sindh was handed a heavy defeat by Northern, no changes are expected from them. Their opening pair of Khurram Manzoor and Ahsan Ali have consistently provided them with starts without either of them going on to make a big one. Their performances would be key to their fortunes with the likes of Sarfaraz Ahmed and Asad Shafiq experiencing indifferent form. Anwar Ali is also capable of providing the impetus in the latter overs along with Saud Shakeel. Their bowling unit is formidable with young Mohammad Hasnain leading the attack for them. Along with Sohail Khan and Kashif Bhatti, Hasnain is expected to provide early breakthroughs against a strong Southern Punjab unit.

Possible XI: Manzoor, Ahsan Ali, Shafiq (C), Saad Ali, Sarfaraz (WK), Shakeel, Anwar Ali, Sohail Khan, Kashif, Hasnain and Jamil

Southern Punjab:

With their previous game being washed out, Southern Punjab would want its big guns, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez to fire on Monday. While Southern Punjab would also be looking to field its strongest side, Umaid Asif could be brought in for Bhatti. Wahab Riaz has been the standout for SOP with his exploits with the bat shining more than his bowling performances. Another Southern Punjab bowler who has done well is Mohammad Irfan. With three wickets at an economy of just 4.75, Irfan, along with Riaz, will be crucial in the bowling department.

Possible XI: Masood(C), Hafeez, Maqsood, Malik, Siddiq(WK), Badar, Yamin, Riaz, Irfan, Mehmood and Bhatti

Match Details:

Sindh vs Southern Punjab, Pakistan National T20 Cup 2019, Match 13

21st October 2019, 6:00 PM IST

Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Pitch Report:

A good batting track awaits both sides on Monday with scores of 200 being scored in the evening games. While there was some rain last week, it shouldn't be much of a problem with clear skies with a few clouds expected during the match. Teams should prefer chasing here with dew playing a factor as the game progresses.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Siddiq are great options for this game in the wicket-keeper department. While Umar Siddiq is due for a big one at the top of the Southern Punjab batting unit, much is expected of Sarfaraz, who doesn't have the burden of captaincy over his shoulders. One or both of them should do the trick in the fantasy team.

Batsmen: Khurram Manzoor has scored 134 runs this season with a fifty to his name. While he promises runs at the top of the order, his opening partner, Ahsan Ali is also a viable candidate with 130 runs. Along with the Sindh opening duo, one of Sohaib Maqsood or Saif Badar should suffice as the third batting option in the fantasy side.

Allrounders: Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik have a lot of experience which could be beneficial to Southern Punjab heading into this must win game. Both of them are capable of scoring quick runs in the middle order and also roll their arms over for a couple of overs. Both of them are must haves in the side while Aamer Yamin is also one to watch out for. The Southern Punjab all-rounder has scored 75 runs and a wicket in three outings this season to strengthen his case. Another decent option would be Anwar Ali, whose pinch-hitting ability could earn a few fantasy points on Monday.

Bowlers: Mohammad Hasnain leads the wicket-takers charts with nine wickets at an average of 15. While he is a certain pick in the side, Wahab Riaz is another such candidate who has justified his talents and reputation. With 89 runs and four wickets to his name, Wahab Riaz is a must have in the fantasy side while one of Mohd Irfan or Ahsan Jamil should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team.

Captain: Mohammad Hafeez and Khurram Manzoor are the first choices for captaincy. While Manzoor's form is a telling factor, Hafeez's ability against both pace and spin gives him the nod for this game. The likes of Sarfaraz Ahmed and Wahab Riaz are also decent options if one were to defer from Manzoor and Hafeez.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Umar Siddiq, Ahsan Ali, Khurram Manzoor, Sohaib Maqsood, Anwar Ali, Mohd Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohd Hasnain, Wahab Riaz and Mohd Irfan. Captain: Mohammad Hafeez, Vice-Captain: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saif Badar, Ahsan Jamil, Khurram Manzoor, Sohaib Maqsood, Aamer Yamin, Mohd Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohd Hasnain, Wahab Riaz and Sohail Khan. Captain: Khurram Manzoor, Vice-Captain: Wahab Riaz