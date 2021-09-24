SIN vs SOP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for National T20 Cup 2021, Match 3

Match number three of the National T20 Cup 2021 has Sindh (SIN) taking on Southern Punjab (SOP) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Friday.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Sindh will be looking to go all the way this time around with a resourceful squad at their disposal. However, they face a strong Southern Punjab side who boast a decent bowling attack filled with talent. With both teams eyeing a winning start to their National T20 Cup campaign, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Rawalpindi.

SIN vs SOP Probable Playing 11 Today

SIN XI

Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Ahsan Ali, Shan Masood, Danish Aziz, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Saud Shakeel

SOP XI

Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood (c), Azam Khan (wk), Agha Salman, Hassan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Dilbar Hussain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ilyas

Match Details

SIN vs SOP, National T20 Cup 2021, Match 3

Date and Time: 24th September 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game beckons at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with some help on offer for the pacers, who should get the ball to swing around early on, keeping the batters on their toes. However, the batsmen should feel at ease once they spend some time in the middle. With this being an afternoon fixture, the spinners could also come into play in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s SIN vs SOP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Azam Khan: Azam Khan is one of the cleanest hitters in the National T20 Cup, with his ability to score quick runs in the middle order being crucial. With the nature of the pitch playing into his favor, Azam should feature in your fantasy team.

Batsman

Sohaib Maqsood: Sohaib Maqsood has been brilliant in the T20 format with his big-hitting ability serving him well, even earning him a T20I call-up. Expected to bat in the top order, Maqsood can be banked on to deliver some points in your SIN vs SOP Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Saud Shakeel: Saud Shakeel recently made his international debut for Pakistan, with his all-round ability holding him in good stead. With the all-rounder coming into the National T20 Cup game on the back of a decent run of form, he is one to watch out for in today's fixture.

Bowler

Shahnawaz Dhani: Shahnawaz Dhani was the breakout star in this year's PSL with 20 wickets in 11 matches. His consistency and accuracy should be a handful for the opposition, making him a must-have in your SIN vs SOP Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SIN vs SOP Dream11 prediction team

Azam Khan (SOP)

Sohaib Maqsood (SOP)

Shahnawaz Dhani (SIN)

Important Stats for SIN vs SOP Dream11 prediction team

Khurram Manzoor: 408 runs in National T20 Cup 2020, Bat Average: 37.09

Shahnawaz Dhani: 20 wickets in 11 PSL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 17.00

Sohaib Maqsood: 428 runs in 12 PSL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 47.56

SIN vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Today (National T20 Cup)

SIN vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - National T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Azam Khan, Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Aamer Yamin, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shahnawaz Dhani

Captain: Shan Masood. Vice-captain: Sohaib Maqsood

SIN vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - National T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Azam Khan, Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Khurram Manzoor, Sohaib Maqsood, Agha Salman, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Hasnain, Dilbar Hussain and Shahnawaz Dhani

Captain: Sohaib Maqsood. Vice-captain: Danish Aziz

Edited by Samya Majumdar