SIN vs SOP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022, Match 20

Sindh (SIN) will take on Southern Punjab (SOP) in the 20th match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, November 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the SIN vs SOP Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports and playing 11s.

Sindh have had a great start to this year's Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as they have won two of their last six games, while the other four matches ended in draws. Southern Punjab's last five games resulted in draws after their first defeat against Northern.

Southern Punjab will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Sindh is a relatively better team and is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SIN vs SOP Match Details

Match 20 of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022 will be played on November 2 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The game is set to take place at 10.30 am. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIN vs SOP, Match 20

Date and Time: November 2, 2022, 10.30 am IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Sindh and Central Punjab, where a total of 1002 runs were scored at a loss of 32 wickets.

SIN vs SOP Form Guide

SIN - D D D W W D

SOP - L D D D D D

SIN vs SOP Probable Playing XI

SIN Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Faraz Ali, Saim Ayub, Omair Yousuf, Saud Shakeel (c), Fawad Alam, Saad Khan, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Umar, Ghulam Mudassar, Asif Mehmood, and Abrar Ahmed.

SOP Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Umar Siddiq, Zain Abbas, Usman Salahuddin, Sharoon Siraj, Mohammad Abbas, Agha Salman (c), Hasan Ali, Sameen Gul, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Azam Khan (wk), and Ali Usman.

SIN vs SOP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Ahmed

S Ahmed, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. U Siddiq is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

F Alam

F Alam and S Shakeel are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. U Salahuddin is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

S Khan

S Ayub and S Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Salman is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

A Ahmed

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Hamza and A Ahmed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Umar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SIN vs SOP match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ahmed

A Ahmed will bat in the middle order and also bowl in crucial overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He has already taken 32 wickets in the last four Test matches.

F Alam

Since the pitch is decent, you can make F Alam the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 142 runs in the first match against Central Punjab. He looks in good touch and could play a crucial knock in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for SIN vs SOP, Match 20

A Ahmed

S Khan

U Salahuddin

F Alam

S Shakeel

Sindh vs Southern Punjab Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sindh vs Southern Punjab Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Sindh vs Southern Punjab Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: S Ahmed, U Siddiq

Batters: U Salahuddin, F Alam, K Manzoor, S Shakeel

All-rounders: S Khan, A Salman

Bowlers: A Ahmed, H Ali, M Hamza

Sindh vs Southern Punjab Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Sindh vs Southern Punjab Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: U Siddiq

Batters: U Salahuddin, F Alam, Z Abbas, S Shakeel

All-rounders: S Khan, S Ayub

Bowlers: A Ahmed, M Ilyas, M Umar, M Hamza

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes