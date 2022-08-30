SIN vs SOP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for National T20 Cup, Match 1

Sindh (SIN) will lock horns with Southern Punjab (SOP) in the opening match of the National T20 Cup at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, August 30. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SIN vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy tips.
Sindh finished third in the National T20 Cup 2021 standings, winning six out of their 10 matches. They fell to a seven-wicket defeat in the second semi-final against Central Punjab last season.
Southern Punjab, on the other hand, had a disappointing tournament last year, failing to qualify for the playoffs after finishing fifth in the points table. They managed to win just three out of their 10 National T20 Cup 2021 matches.
SIN vs SOP Match Details
The first match of the National T20 Cup will be played on August 30 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The match is set to take place at 10:00 am IST.
SIN vs SOP, National T20 Cup, Match 1
Date and Time: 30th August, 2022, 10:00 am IST
Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
SIN vs SOP Pitch Report
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a sporting venue, with something in it for the batters as well as the bowlers. The initial phase will be dominated by the pacers, while the batters can target the spinners. The last three matches played at this venue have been won by teams bowling first.
Last 3 Matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 0
Matches won by bowling first: 3
Average first-innings score: 140
Average second-innings score: 141
SIN vs SOP Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Sindh: L-W-L-W-L
Southern Punjab: W-L-W-W-L
SIN vs SOP probable playing 11s for today’s match
SIN injury/team news
No major injury updates.
SIN Probable Playing 11
Sharjeel Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saud Shakeel (C), Faraz Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK), Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Saad Khan, Mir Hamza, Rumman Raees, Zahid Mehmood.
SOP injury/team news
No major injury updates.
SOP Probable Playing 11
Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Agha Salman (C), Sohaib Maqsood, Zain Abbas, Moinuddin, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Hassan Khan, Sameen Gul, Mohammad Ilyas, Ahmed Bashir.
SIN vs SOP Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Sarfaraz Ahmed (8 matches, 198 runs, Strike Rate: 126.92)
Ahmed is an experienced campaigner for Sindh who can help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps. He scored 198 runs at a strike rate of 126.92 in eight matches last season.
Top Batter pick
Sohaib Maqsood (7 matches, 194 runs, Strike Rate: 148.09)
Maqsood is an aggressive top-order batter who can score some quick-fire runs in Tuesday's match. He smashed 194 runs at a strike rate of 148.09 in seven games last season.
Top All-rounder pick
Agha Salman (7 matches, 176 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 124.82 and Economy Rate: 9.66)
Salman is a real game-changer who can single-handedly win games with his all-round performances. He scored 176 runs, while also picking up one valuable wicket in seven matches last season.
Top Bowler pick
Zahid Mehmood (9 matches, 10 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.61)
Mehmood will lead Sindh's bowling attack in Tuesday's match and will look to pick up some crucial wickets. He scalped 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.61 in nine outings last season.
SIN vs SOP match captain and vice-captain choices
Anwar Ali
Ali should be the number one pick to lead your fantasy team as he will receive some assistance from the pitch. He can also contribute with the bat, scoring 185 runs and also picking up four wickets in nine matches last season.
Aamer Yamin
Yamin was instrumental for Southern Punjab last season and will look to contribute well in Tuesday's match. He scored 189 runs while also taking seven wickets in 10 games last season.
5 Must-picks with players stats for SIN vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
SIN vs SOP match expert tips
Anwar Ali could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball in the SIN vs SOP game.
SIN vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed
Batters: Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Maqsood, Saud Shakeel
All-rounders: Anwar Ali (c), Agha Salman, Aamer Yamin (vc), Danish Aziz
Bowlers: Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ilyas, Zahid Mehmood
SIN vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Ashraf
Batters: Sharjeel Khan (c), Shoaib Maqsood, Saud Shakeel
All-rounders: Anwar Ali, Agha Salman (vc), Aamer Yamin, Danish Aziz
Bowlers: Rumman Raees, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ilyas