SIN vs SOP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for National T20 Cup, Match 1

Sindh (SIN) will lock horns with Southern Punjab (SOP) in the opening match of the National T20 Cup at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, August 30. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SIN vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy tips.

Sindh finished third in the National T20 Cup 2021 standings, winning six out of their 10 matches. They fell to a seven-wicket defeat in the second semi-final against Central Punjab last season.

Southern Punjab, on the other hand, had a disappointing tournament last year, failing to qualify for the playoffs after finishing fifth in the points table. They managed to win just three out of their 10 National T20 Cup 2021 matches.

SIN vs SOP Match Details

The first match of the National T20 Cup will be played on August 30 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The match is set to take place at 10:00 am IST.

SIN vs SOP, National T20 Cup, Match 1

Date and Time: 30th August, 2022, 10:00 am IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

SIN vs SOP Pitch Report

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a sporting venue, with something in it for the batters as well as the bowlers. The initial phase will be dominated by the pacers, while the batters can target the spinners. The last three matches played at this venue have been won by teams bowling first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 140

Average second-innings score: 141

SIN vs SOP Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Sindh: L-W-L-W-L

Southern Punjab: W-L-W-W-L

SIN vs SOP probable playing 11s for today’s match

SIN injury/team news

No major injury updates.

SIN Probable Playing 11

Sharjeel Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saud Shakeel (C), Faraz Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK), Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Saad Khan, Mir Hamza, Rumman Raees, Zahid Mehmood.

SOP injury/team news

No major injury updates.

SOP Probable Playing 11

Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Agha Salman (C), Sohaib Maqsood, Zain Abbas, Moinuddin, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Hassan Khan, Sameen Gul, Mohammad Ilyas, Ahmed Bashir.

SIN vs SOP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Sarfaraz Ahmed (8 matches, 198 runs, Strike Rate: 126.92)

Ahmed is an experienced campaigner for Sindh who can help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps. He scored 198 runs at a strike rate of 126.92 in eight matches last season.

Top Batter pick

Sohaib Maqsood (7 matches, 194 runs, Strike Rate: 148.09)

Maqsood is an aggressive top-order batter who can score some quick-fire runs in Tuesday's match. He smashed 194 runs at a strike rate of 148.09 in seven games last season.

Top All-rounder pick

Agha Salman (7 matches, 176 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 124.82 and Economy Rate: 9.66)

Salman is a real game-changer who can single-handedly win games with his all-round performances. He scored 176 runs, while also picking up one valuable wicket in seven matches last season.

Top Bowler pick

Zahid Mehmood (9 matches, 10 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.61)

Mehmood will lead Sindh's bowling attack in Tuesday's match and will look to pick up some crucial wickets. He scalped 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.61 in nine outings last season.

SIN vs SOP match captain and vice-captain choices

Anwar Ali

Ali should be the number one pick to lead your fantasy team as he will receive some assistance from the pitch. He can also contribute with the bat, scoring 185 runs and also picking up four wickets in nine matches last season.

Aamer Yamin

Yamin was instrumental for Southern Punjab last season and will look to contribute well in Tuesday's match. He scored 189 runs while also taking seven wickets in 10 games last season.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SIN vs SOP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sarfaraz Ahmed 198 runs in 8 matches Sohaib Maqsood 194 runs in 7 matches Aamer Yamin 189 runs and 7 wickets in 10 matches Anwar Ali 185 runs and 4 wickets in 9 matches Zahid Mehmood 10 wickets in 9 matches

SIN vs SOP match expert tips

Anwar Ali could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball in the SIN vs SOP game.

SIN vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head to Head League

SIN vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 1, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batters: Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Maqsood, Saud Shakeel

All-rounders: Anwar Ali (c), Agha Salman, Aamer Yamin (vc), Danish Aziz

Bowlers: Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ilyas, Zahid Mehmood

SIN vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League

SIN vs SOP Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 1, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Ashraf

Batters: Sharjeel Khan (c), Shoaib Maqsood, Saud Shakeel

All-rounders: Anwar Ali, Agha Salman (vc), Aamer Yamin, Danish Aziz

Bowlers: Rumman Raees, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ilyas

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar