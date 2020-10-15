SIN vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's National T20 Cup Match - Oct 15th, 2020

SIN vs SOP - National T20 Cup Match

Southern Punjab will lock horns with Sindh in Match 28 of the National T20 Cup.

Danish Aziz has been a valuable player for Sindh. His performance against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday was memorable. Southern Punjab seems to be slipping further down the points table with just two wins of eight games. An interesting game is certainly on the cards this Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Sindh

Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Ghulam Mudassir, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Sharjeel Khan and Sohail Khan.

Southern Punjab

Shan Masood (captain), Hussain Talat (vice-captain), Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali (subject to fitness), Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper).

Predicted Playing XIs

Sindh

Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Hasan Khan, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, and Mohammad Asghar.

Southern Punjab

Zeeshan Ashraf, Shan Massod, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Ilyas, Bilawal Bhatti, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Irfan, Zahid Mehmood, Ali Shafiq, Saif Baddar, and Khushdil Shah.

Match Details

Match: Sindh vs Southern Punjab

Date: 15th October 2020 at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Pindi Cricket Ground has favoured the batsmen. Teams have crossed the 200-run mark thrice in the past four innings. So far, fast bowlers have taken the most number of wickets in the league. The spinners will have to work extra hard to keep the batsmen under control.

National T20 Cup Dream 11 Suggestions

SIN vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ahmed, K Manzoor, S Khan, A Khan, Khushdil Shah, Anwar-Ali, H Talat, A Yamin, M Hasnain, S Khan and Z Mehmood.

Captain: Anwar Ali Vice-captain: H Talat

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Ashraf, K Manzoor, S Maqsood, A Khan, Khushdil Shah, Anwar-Ali, H Talat, D Aziz, M Hasnain, S Khan and Z Mehmood.

Captain: K Manzoor Vice-captain: S Khan