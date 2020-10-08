SIN vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's National T20 Cup Match - Oct 9th, 2020

The 16th match of the National T20 Cup will take place between Sindh and Southern Punjab at the Pindi Club Ground. Southern Punjab find themselves at the bottom of the points table and will be eager to get back into the reckoning with a win today.

Sindh will be coming into this game on the back of a 13-run loss while chasing a target of 205 at the Multan Cricket Ground. As for Southern Punjab, there's nothing going right for them.

However, Southern Punjab have some big names in their side like Shan Masood and Hussain Talat, and they'll be keen to put in a good show today.

Squads to choose from

Sindh

Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Ghulam Mudassir, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Sharjeel Khan and Sohail Khan.

Southern Punjab

Shan Masood (captain), Hussain Talat (vice-captain), Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper).

Predicted playing XIs

Sindh

Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Hasan Khan, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Asghar.

Southern Punjab

Zeeshan Ashraf, Shan Massod, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Ilyas, Bilawal Bhatti, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Irfan, Zahid Mehmood, Ali Shafiq, Saif Baddar and Khushdil Shah.

Match Details

Match: Sindh vs Southern Punjab

Date: 9th October at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

At Rawalpindi, the strip has remained neutral in the competition, with stroke-making complemented by the quickness of the outfield. Pacers haven't had too much to offer in the past games, and this could well come down to a battle between the batting units.

National T20 Cup Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

SIN vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion#1: S Ahmed, K Manzoor, A Shafiq, S Khan, S Maqsood, H Talat, Anwar-Ali, B Bhatti, S Khan, Rahat-Ali and U Khan.

Captain: S Maqsood Vice-captain: S Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Ashraf, K Manzoor, S Masood, S Khan, S Maqsood, H Talat, Anwar-Ali, A Yamin, S Khan, Rahat-Ali and U Khan.

Captain: S Maqsood Vice-captain: S Khan