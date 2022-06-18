SIN-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022, Match 5

Singapore Women (SIN-W) will take on the United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) in the fifth match of the ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022 on Saturday at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi.

The United Arab Emirates' last match was abandoned due to rain, while Singapore Women lost their most recent match to Malaysia Women by 117 runs. The head-to-head record and current form favor the United Arab Emirates Women, who have a lot of experienced players in their ranks.

Singapore Women will give it their all to win the match, but the United Arab Emirates Women have the edge and will likely pull through.

SIN-W vs UAE-W Probable Playing XI

SIN-W Playing XI

Shafina Mahesh (c & wk), Ishita Shukla, Chathurani Abeyratne, Diviya GK, Johanna Pooranakaran, Riyaa Bhasin, Vigineswari Pasupathy, Ada Bhasin, Ananyapriya Venkata, Damini Ramesh, Vinu Kumar

UAE-W Playing XI

Theertha Satish (wk), Kavisha Egodage, Lavanya Keny, Sanchin Singh, Esha Oza, Chaya Mughal, Samaira Dharnidharka, Indhuja Nandakumar, Vaishnave Mahesh, Suraksha Kotte, Siya Gokhale

Match Details

SIN-W vs UAE-W, ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: 18th June 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval is bowling-friendly, where the pacers will be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a low-scoring match with a lot of wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to bowl first after winning the toss.

SIN-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Satish, who played exceptionally well in head-to-head matches against Singapore Women, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and will also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

K Egodage and V Pasupathy are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. I Shukla is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. K Egodage has performed exceptionally well in recent international matches and will complete her quota of overs too.

All-rounders

C Mughal and E Oza are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they have been batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Bhasin is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Mahesh and I Nandakumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few international matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs too. S Kotte is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in SIN-W vs UAE-W Dream11 prediction team

C Mughal (UAE-W)

E Oza (UAE-W)

A Bhasin (SIN-W)

Singapore Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Dream11 Prediction Today (ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: T Satish, V Pasupathy, J Pooranakaran, K Egodage, C Mughal, E Oza, A Bhasin, G Divya, V Mahesh, I Nandakumar, S Kotte

Captain: E Oza Vice Captain: C Mughal

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: T Satish, V Pasupathy, I Shukla, K Egodage, C Mughal, E Oza, A Bhasin, S Dharnidharka, V Mahesh, I Nandakumar, C Abeyratne

Captain: C Mughal Vice Captain: E Oza

