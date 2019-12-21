SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Dec 22nd, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview Published Dec 21, 2019

Dec 21, 2019 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Match 9 of BBL 2019-20 pits Sydney Sixers against Brisbane Heat at the SCG on Sunday. Both teams come into this game on the back of a loss on Friday although the Sixers have already registered a win in the season.

The same cannot be said for the Heat, whose batting unit hasn't clicked as a unit. The Sixers will enter this game as the favourites owing to a nice blend of experience and youth in their ranks.

However, the likes of Chris Lynn and Tom Banton should prove to be a handful for the former BBL champions in what promises to be an entertaining game. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SIX vs HEA.

Squads to choose from

Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques(C), Sean Abbott, Justin Avendano, Jackson Bird, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Dan Fallins, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Stephen O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith, Henry Thornton, James Vince

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn(C), Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, AB de Villiers, Sam Heazlett, Zahir Khan, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, James Pattinson, Jimmy Peirson, Jack Prestwidge, Matt Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Playing XI Updates

Sydney Sixers

Steve O'Keefe's fitness is still in doubt which could see Bird come into the side. Another option would be Mickey Edwards, who could contribute with the ball as well. Their batting unit is well equipped with James Vince and Josh Philippe in good form in the top order.

Advertisement

They have a very long batting unit with Tom Curran and Sean Abbott also capable of clearing the boundary with ease. Ben Manenti has picked four wickets in two games and will be their lead spinner in the absence of Steve O'Keefe while Ben Dwarshius is one to watch out for in the pace attack.

Possible XI: Philippe (WK), Hughes, Vince, Henriques (C), Silk, Kerr, Curran, Abbott, Dwarshius, Manenti and O'Keefe/Bird

Brisbane Heat

Although they have a lot of firepower in their side, the Heat hasn't been able to find the right balance in the playing XI. Tom Banton has impressed in both games for the Brisbane Heat although he hasn't had much support from the rest.

Much is expected from Chris Lynn, who has underwhelmed so far. Sam Heazlett and Matt Renshaw should continue in the side with Ben Cutting batting at No. 6. Their bowling unit is led by Ben Laughlin with Josh Lalor and Zahir Khan complementing him nicely. Mitch Swepson has picked a few wickets in BBL 2019 and should partner Zahir Khan in the spin department.

Possible XI: Banton, Bryant, Lynn(C), Renshaw, Heazlett, Cutting, Pierson (WK), Swepson, Laughlin, Zahir and Lalor.

Match Details

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat, Match 9

22nd December 2019, 12:40 PM IST

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report

As seen in the first BBL 2019-20 game at the SCG, the pitch does provide some help for the bowlers. Although it is a touch on the slower side, the wicket is a good one to bat on with the batsmen requiring to spend some time in the middle. 165 should be a competitive total on this surface with either side looking to bowl first upon winning the toss.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton has had a brilliant start to his BBL career with the Brisbane Heat. While he is a dependable option for this game, his counterpart, Josh Philippe currently leads the run-scoring charts with 105 runs in two games.

One or both of them could be picked in the fantasy team depending on the balance of the fantasy side.

Batsmen: Chris Lynn has underwhelmed so far with the Brisbane Heat captain getting out cheaply on both occasions. He is a must-have player in the side along with the likes of Daniel Hughes and James Vince, who are due for a big performance for the Sixers. Max Bryant is also available for the taking if one were to pick an extra Brisbane Heat batsman.

Allrounders: Tom Curran and Ben Cutting are the ideal candidates for this spot with current form also strengthening their case. Matt Renshaw has also shown glimpses of what he is capable of and could be a viable alternative to Cutting. Moises Henriques hasn't done much of note but has a good record at the SCG, which makes him a decent punt for this game.

Bowlers: Ben Laughlin and Sean Abbott are must-haves in the side owing to their wicket-taking ability in the death overs. While Laughlin is slowly finding his feet with the Heat, Abbott picked three wickets against the Hurricanes and looks good for more on Sunday. While Ben Dwarshius also warranties a spot in the side, one of Zahir Khan and Mitch Swepson should suffice in rounding of the fantasy team.

Captain: Chris Lynn and James Vince were brilliant in last year's BBL. While Lynn scored 385 for the Heat, Vince was able to score a few fifties as he starred in the second half of the season. Both of them are due for a big knock and are expected to get some runs as well. The likes of Daniel Hughes and Tom Banton are also viable options if were to defer from Lynn and Vince.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Banton, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Chris Lynn, Matt Renshaw, Ben Cutting, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshius, Sean Abbott, Ben Laughlin and Zahir Khan. Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Daniel Hughes

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Tom Banton, Chris Lynn, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Moises Henriques, Tom Curran, Ben Cutting, Zahir Khan, Sean Abbott and Ben Laughlin. Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: James Vince