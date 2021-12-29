SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 25

The 25th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Sydney Sixers (SIX) take on the Brisbane Heat (HEA) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday.

The Sydney Sixers have been brilliant this season with only one loss in six games so far. Moises Henriques and co. have fired as a unit on the batting front, with Josh Philippe topping the runscoring charts at the time of writing. However, they have a stern test in the form of Brisbane Heat. They come into the game on the back of a loss to the Melbourne Stars. With the BBL points table slowly taking shape, the Heat are desperately in need of a win, making for an exciting fixture.

SIX vs HEA Probable Playing 11 Today

SIX XI

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Shadab Khan/Todd Murphy and Lloyd Pope

HEA XI

Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (c&wk), James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett/Liam Guthrie, Matt Kuhnemann and Mujeeb ur Rehman

Match Details

SIX vs HEA, BBL 2021-22, Match 25

Date and Time: 29th December 2021, 12:35 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report

The SCG has already played host to a few high-scoring games this season, with another one likely on the horizon. While the batters are likely to enjoy the conditions up front, there should be some swing on offer for the pacers early on. The spinners should also find some turn and get the ball to skid under the lights. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being a good total at the SCG.

Today’s SIX vs HEA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Philippe: Josh Philippe has been on fire in the BBL this season, currently topping the run-scoring charts with 295 runs in six matches. The wicketkeeper-batter has mixed caution with aggression in equal measure. And given his recent form, he should be a must-have in your SIX vs HEA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Chris Lynn: Chris Lynn is due for a big one in the Big Bash this season. But he comes into this game on the back of a decent knock against the Melbourne Stars. With batting conditions likely to favor his playing style, Lynn is surely one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Moises Henriques: Moises Henriques has been decent with the bat, often coming up with quick runs in the top order. The Sixers captain has a terrific record at the SCG, which should hold him in good stead ahead of this much-awaited clash.

Bowler

Mujeeb Ur Rehman: Mujeeb Ur Rehman is one of the premier spinners in this format. But he hasn't been able to translate his bowling prowess into numbers this season. Given his experience of playing across different franchise leagues, Mujeeb should be a good addition to your SIX vs HEA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SIX vs HEA Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe (SIX) - 475 points

Moises Henriques (SIX) - 356 points

Ben Duckett (HEA) - 332 points

Important stats for SIX vs HEA Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe - 295 runs in 6 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 59.00

Mark Steketee - 8 wickets in 3 BBL 2021-22 matches, SR: 9.00

Hayden Kerr - 9 wickets in 6 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 10.67

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Duckett, Josh Philippe, Chris Lynn, Daniel Hughes, Max Bryant, Moises Henriques, Shadab Khan, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Mark Steketee and Mujeeb Ur Rehman

Captain: Chris Lynn. Vice-captain: Josh Philippe.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Tip Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Duckett, Josh Philippe, Chris Lynn, Daniel Hughes, Tom Cooper, Moises Henriques, James Bazley, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Mark Steketee and Mujeeb Ur Rehman

Captain: Mujeeb Ur Rehman. Vice-captain: Chris Lynn

Edited by Samya Majumdar