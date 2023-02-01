SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Challenger

The Sydney Sixers (SIX) will be up against the Brisbane Heat (HEA) in the Challenger of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on Thursday, February 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SIX vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The Sydney Sixers finished second in the league table with 21 points, just one point behind table-toppers Perth Scorchers. They then lost to the Scorchers in the Qualifier by seven wickets. The Brisbane Heat, meanwhile, finished fifth in the table after managing six wins and seven losses in 14 games. However, they beat the Sydney Thunder in the Eliminator before beating the Melbourne Renegades in the Knockout.

SIX vs HEA Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Challenger

The Challenger of the Big Bash League will be played on February 2 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The match is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIX vs HEA, BBL 2022-23, Challenger

Date and Time: 2nd February 2022, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Sony Liv

SIX vs HEA Pitch Report

The track at the Sydney Cricket Ground is balanced, providing assistance to both bowlers and batters. While pacers can wreak havoc early on with the new ball, batters need to be careful with their shot selection.

Last 5 matches (BBL 2022-23)

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 162.3

Average second-innings score: 107.3

SIX vs HEA Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Sydney Sixers: W-W-W-W-W

Brisbane Heat: L-W-W-W-W

SIX vs HEA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Sixers injury/team news

The Sydney Sixers have re-signed Jordan Silk, who will be available for the game.

Sydney Sixers Probable Playing 11

Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Hughes, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Steve O’Keefe, Izharulhaq Naveed.

Brisbane Heat injury/team news

Nathan McSweeney comes into the side as a 'Local Replacement Player' for Marnus Labuschagne, who has left for India to prepare for the Test series. The likes of Usman Khawaja, Matt Renshaw, and Mitchell Swepson will also be absent.

Brisbane Heat Probable Playing 11

Sam Heazlett, Josh Brown, Max Bryant, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), James Bazley, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Jimmy Peirson (16 matches, 324 runs, Strike Rate: 118.68)

Jimmy Peirson is a wonderful wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He is his side's highest run-scorer with 324 runs in 16 games. However, Peirson has a poor strike rate of just over 118.

Top Batter pick

Jordan Silk (15 matches, 353 runs, Strike Rate: 129.78)

Much like Peirson, Jordan Silk is the leading run-scorer for his side with 353 runs in 15 matches at an average of 50.43 and a strike rate of close to 130.

Top All-rounder pick

Hayden Kerr (15 matches, 117 runs and 16 wickets)

Hayden Kerr has amassed 117 runs at a strike rate of over 136 in addition to taking 16 wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Ben Dwarshuis (11 matches, 14 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.84)

Ben Dwarshuis has claimed 14 wickets in 11 BBL 2022-23 matches and will be keen to add to his tally on Thursday.

SIX vs HEA match captain and vice-captain choices

Sean Abbott

Sean Abbott is the highest wicket-taker in the BBL this season with 28 dismissals to his name in just 14 matches. He has a bowling average of 14.07 and an economy of 8.44. Abbott could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your SIX vs HEA Dream11 fantasy team.

Michael Neser

Michael Neser has been outstanding with the ball, having taken 24 wickets at an average of 17.88.

SIX vs HEA match expert tips

Sean Abbott has been in excellent form with the ball and is a must-have multiplier pick in your SIX vs HEA Dream11 fantasy team.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Challenger, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jimmy Peirson, Josh Philippe

Batters: Jordan Silk, Moises Henriques, Josh Brown

All-rounders: Michael Neser (vc), Hayden Kerr, James Bazley

Bowlers: Sean Abbott (c), Ben Dwarshuis, Matt Kuhnemann

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Challenger, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Jimmy Peirson, Josh Philippe

Batters: Jordan Silk (vc), Moises Henriques, Josh Brown

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Hayden Kerr (c), James Bazley

Bowlers: Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O’Keefe

