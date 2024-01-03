SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2023, Match 24

The 24th game of the Big Bash League 2023 will see Sydney Sixers (SIX) squaring off against Brisbane Heat (HEA) at the International Sports Stadium in Coffs Harbour on Wednesday, January 3. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Brisbane are leading the points table, having won four of six games. Sydney, meanwhile, are second, winning three of their six games. Predicting the winner is tricky, but Brisbane look like a tough team and should prevail.

SIX vs HEA Match Details

The 24th game of the Big Bash League 2023 will be played on Jan. 3 at the International Sports Stadium in Coffs Harbour at 12:35 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SIX vs HEA, Match 24

Date and Time: January 3, 2024; 12:35 pm IST

Venue: International Sports Stadium, Coffs Harbour

Pitch Report

The pitch at the International Sports Stadium in Coffs Harbour is conducive to both bowlers and batters.

It's a high scoring venue, and pacers are key at the death. The last T20 here in January 2023 between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers saw 347 runs scored for the loss of 15 wickets.

SIX vs HEA Form Guide

SIX - Won three of their last six games

HEA - Won four of their last six games

SIX vs HEA Probable Playing XIs

SIX

Tom Curran is unavailable.

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Todd Murphy

HEA

No injury update

Colin Munro (c), Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Billings (wk), Matt Renshaw, Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Philippe

Philippe is the best wicketkeeper pick. S Billings is another good pick.

Batters

C Munro

J Vince and Munro are the two best batter picks. J Silk is also a good pick.

All-rounders

P Walter

Walter and J Edwards are the best all-rounder picks. They bat in the middle order and also complete their quota of overs. M Henriques is another good pick.

Bowlers

X Bartlett

The top bowler picks are M Swepson and Bartlett. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. B Dwarshuis is another good pick.

SIX vs HEA match captain and vice-captain choices

J Edwards

As the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you could make Edwards the captain. He could be one of the most important picks. He has earned 284 points in the last four games.

X Bartlett

Bartlett has performed well with the ball and loves performing against Sydney Sixers. He has earned 311 points in the last four games.

Five must-picks for SIX vs HEA, Match 24

J Edwards

X Bartlett

C Munro

P Walter

M Swepson

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it's advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or hard hitting batters the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Philippe, S Billings

Batters: C Munro, J Vince

All-rounders: P Walter, J Edwards, M Henriques, M Neser

Bowlers: B Dwarshuis, X Bartlett, M Swepson

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Philippe

Batters: C Munro

All-rounders: P Walter, J Edwards, M Henriques, N McSweeney

Bowlers: M Kuhnemann, X Bartlett, M Swepson, J Bird, S Abbott