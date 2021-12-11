SIX vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 8

The eighth match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Sydney Sixers (SIX) lock horns with the Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Saturday.

The Sixers have been the team to beat in the competition with two wins in two games. They will be keen to make it three out of three with Ben Dwarshuis and Sean Abbott likely to return to the playing XI. However, they face a resourceful Hobart Hurricanes side who are struggling with personnel concerns. But with the duo of Matt Wade and D'Arcy Short at the helm, they will fancy their chances of beating the Sixers in what should be an entertaining game in Sydney.

SIX vs HUR Probable Playing 11 Today

SIX XI

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes/Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Steve O'Keefe and Hayden Kerr/Ben Dwarshuis

HUR XI

Matthew Wade (c&wk), D'Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Jordan Cox, Tom Lammonby, Nathan Ellis, Joel Paris, Sandeep Lamichhane and Tom Rogers

Match Details

SIX vs HUR, BBL 2021-22, Match 8

Date and Time: 11th December 2021, 1:05 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game at the SCG, a decent batting track is expected. There should be some help on offer for the pacers, who will revert to off-pace deliveries as the match progresses. The spinners should also find some help off the surface, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally want to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being par at the venue.

Today’s SIX vs HUR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Philippe: Josh Philippe has been one of the most consistent performers in the BBL in recent history with his strike rate also being noteworthy. He already has a man-of-the-match award to his name and would be keen to continue his form in the game as well. Philippe is a must-have in your SIX vs HUR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

James Vince: James Vince, who was one of the top run-getters in the league last season, hasn't fired this time around. However, he is no stranger to scoring runs in Australian conditions, which should make him a good addition to your SIX vs HUR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

D'Arcy Short: D'Arcy Short is perhaps the most consistent player in BBL history, scoring over 300 runs in each of his BBL campaigns. However, he looked out of touch in his previous outing against the Sixers and would be keen to overturn his and his team's fortunes in this game.

Bowler

Nathan Ellis: Nathan Ellis has transformed into one of the most reliable death-overs bowlers, nailing his yorkers and variations more often than not. He should pick up a wicket or two given the pacer-friendly conditions at the SCG.

Top 3 best players to pick in SIX vs HUR Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe (SIX)

Chris Jordan (SIX)

Nathan Ellis (HUR)

Important stats for SIX vs HUR Dream11 prediction team

Moises Henriques - 149 runs in 2 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 149.00

Tom Curran - 4 wickets in 2 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 9.00

Nathan Ellis - 20 wickets in 14 BBL 2020-21 matches, Bowl Average: 22.30

SIX vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

SIX vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - BBL

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matt Wade, Josh Philippe, James Vince, Tim David, Caleb Jewell, Moises Henriques, D'Arcy Short, Sean Abbott, Chris Jordan, Sandeep Lamichhane and Nathan Ellis

Captain: D'Arcy Short, Vice-Captain: Josh Philippe

SIX vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - BBL

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matt Wade, Josh Philippe, James Vince, Peter Handscomb, Caleb Jewell, Dan Christian, D'Arcy Short, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Sandeep Lamichhane and Nathan Ellis

Captain: James Vince. Vice-captain: D'Arcy Short.

