SIX vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2023, Match 5

The 5th match of the Big Bash League 2023 will see Sydney Sixers (SIX) squaring off against Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) at the North Tasmania Cricket Association Ground in Launceston on Monday, December 11. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SIX vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Sydney Sixers started their BBL 2023 journey on a positive note as they won their last match against Melbourne Renegades by a mere margin of 8 runs. Hobart Hurricanes, on the other hand, ended their BBL 2022 journey at fifth position with 7 wins from 14 matches and will be looking forward to starting the new season with a win, on a right note.

Predicting the winner in such early matches is very difficult, so one should make a balanced team. Still, the Sydney Sixers look like tough opponents and might win the match.

SIX vs HUR Match Details

The 5th match of the Big Bash League 2023 will be played on December 11 at the North Tasmania Cricket Association Ground in Launceston. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIX vs HUR, Match 5

Date and Time: 11th December 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: North Tasmania Cricket Association Ground, Launceston

Pitch Report

The pitch at North Tasmania Cricket Association Ground in Launceston is completely new and unused. The last international match played here was back in 1986.

SIX vs HUR Form Guide

SIX - W

HUR - Will be playing their first match

SIX vs HUR Probable Playing XI

SIX Playing XI

No injury updates

Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, James Vince, Moises Henriques ©, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Steve O'Keefe, Jack Edwards, Sean Abbott

HUR Playing XI

Haris Rauf is unavailable

Ben Mcdermott, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Caleb Jewell, Sam Heazlett, Corey Anderson, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Peter Hatzoglou, Chris Jordan, Nathon Ellis, Billy Stanlake

SIX vs HUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Philippe

J Philippe is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He plays well for the Hobart Hurricanes whenever he gets chances and is expected to perform well in today's match. B McDermott is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Smith

J Vince and S Smith are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters are expected to perform well. T David is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Henriques

T Curran and M Henriques are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they bat in the middle order and also complete their quota of overs. C Jordan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

B Dwarshuis

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Ellis and B Dwarshuis. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Abbott is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SIX vs HUR match captain and vice-captain choices

S Smith

Since the pitch is expected to help the batters, you can make S Smith the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. He bats brilliantly when he opens the batting order, so fans can expect a quick half-century from him.

T Curran

T Curran can perform well both with bat and ball. He loves performing against Hobart Hurricanes and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. He didn't do well in the last match but will look for redemption in today's innings.

5 Must-Picks for SIX vs HUR, Match 5

B McDermott

T Curran

B Dwarshuis

S Smith

J Philippe

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or hard-hitting batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Philippe, B McDermott

Batters: S Smith, J Vince, T David

All-rounders: T Curran, M Henriques, C Jordan

Bowlers: B Dwarshuis, S Abbott, N Ellis

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Philippe, B McDermott

Batters: S Smith

All-rounders: T Curran, M Henriques, C Jordan

Bowlers: B Dwarshuis, S Abbott, N Ellis, J Bird, R Meredith