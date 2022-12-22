SIX vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 11

The 11th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) take on the Sydney Sixers (SIX) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on Thursday, December 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SIX vs HUR Dream11 prediction.

After a disappointing start to their campaign, the Hurricanes notched their first win of the season against a strong Perth Scorchers side. Although they have a strong batting unit in place, the Hurricanes have not clicked as a unit and will be keen on an improved performance against the Sydney Sixers.

The Sixers, meanwhile, are without a win in two games with their top order unable to get going with the bat so far. However, they have a good record at home and will bank on their experience to come through for them. With both teams eyeing a crucial win, a cracking game beckons at the SCG.

SIX vs HUR Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 11

The Hobart Hurricanes and the Sydney Sixers will lock horns in the 11th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIX vs HUR, BBL 2022-23, Match 11

Date and Time: 22nd December 2022, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

SIX vs HUR pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 11

The SCG pitch is a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings score at this venue in the last five matches being 166. Thirty percent of the total wickets in those five matches have fallen in the powerplay. Although 77% of the total wickets were accounted for by pace, there should be some help available for the spinners as well. Chasing is the preferred option upon winning the toss, with the pitch expected to play better under the lights.

Last 5 BBL Matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

1st-innings score: 166

2nd-innings score: 143

SIX vs HUR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Hobart Hurricanes injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Hobart Hurricanes.

Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11

Ben McDermott, D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (c&wk), Shadab Khan, Tim David, Asif Ali, James Neesham, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith and Joel Paris.

Sydney Sixers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sydney Sixers.

Sydney Sixers probable playing 11

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Naveen ul Haq, Izharulhaq Naveed, Jackson Bird and Steve O'Keefe/Daniel Christian.

SIX vs HUR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Josh Philippe (65 BBL matches, 1767 runs, Average: 32.13)

Josh Philippe is a household name in the BBL with an average of 32.13 in the competition. However, he has not been able to get going in the powerplay phase this season. Given his ability to score big runs and his experience, Philippe can be backed to overturn his form in your SIX vs HUR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Ben McDermott (13 BBL 2021 matches, 577 runs, Average: 48.08)

Ben McDermott, like Josh Philippe, has not fired with the bat in the BBL this season. Although he has not been in the best of form, McDermott is known for his ability to score big runs. He was the top run-scorer last season with 577 runs and will be keen to replicate the same this season. With McDermott due for a big score, he is a top pick for your SIX vs HUR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shadab Khan (2 matches, 29 runs, 2 wickets)

Shadab Khan has been a brilliant addition to the Hurricanes' set-up, picking up two wickets and scoring 29 runs. He has been in fine form with the ball all year, impressing in the PSL and the T20 World Cup. On the batting front, Shadab boasts a strike rate in excess of 130 this year and is expected to bat at No. 4 for the Hurricanes. Given Shadab's record at the SCG and his recent form, he is a must-have in your SIX vs HUR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sean Abbott (2 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 20.50)

Sean Abbott has been decent with the ball this season, picking up four wickets in two matches. He is averaging 20.50 and is capable of taking wickets across all phases of an innings. With Abbott also adding value with the bat, he is a fine pick for your SIX vs HUR Dream11 prediction team.

SIX vs HUR match captain and vice-captain choices

James Vince

James Vince has a brilliant record in the BBL, scoring 1436 runs at a strike rate of 131. Although he has not scored many runs this season, Vince averages nearly 30 in his BBL career, holding him in good stead. With Vince in decent form all year, he should be a good captaincy choice in your SIX vs HUR Dream11 prediction team.

Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade comes into the game on the back of a fine fifty against the Perth Scorchers. The Hurricanes captain has a strike rate in excess of 140 this year in T20 cricket and is a decent player of both pace and spin. With Wade in good form with the bat and likely to bat in the top order, he is a viable choice as captain of your SIX vs HUR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SIX vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Sean Abbott 4 wickets in 2 matches Jordan Silk 77 runs in 2 matches Ben McDermott 577 runs in 13 matches in BBL 2021 D'Arcy Short 50 runs in 2 matches Riley Meredith 4 wickets in 2 matches

SIX vs HUR match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 11

Riley Meredith has been in good form for the Hurricanes, picking up four wickets in two matches so far. His ability to generate high pace and also swing bowling prowess hold him in good stead. If Meredith does find his groove early in his spell, he could be a fine addition to your SIX vs HUR Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your SIX vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, click here!

SIX vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SIX vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade (vc), Josh Philippe

Batters: Moises Henriques, James Vince (c), Ben McDermott

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Shadab Khan, D'Arcy Short

Bowlers: Naveen-ul-Haq, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis

SIX vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SIX vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Josh Philippe (c)

Batters: Kurtis Patterson, Jordan Silk, Ben McDermott

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Shadab Khan (vc), Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Naveen-ul-Haq, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis

