SIX vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 16th, 2020

The Sydney Sixers are back in action as they look to get back to winning ways against the Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday. The Sixers, who are currently in the top half of the points table, come into this game on the back of a loss. They ended up on the wrong side of a record-breaking knock from Marcus Stoinis although their BBL 2019-20 campaign so far has been impressive.

On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes have stumbled off late and are reeling near the bottom of the table with three wins in nine games. With the departure of D'Arcy Short hitting them dearly along with the injuries to Faulkner and Meredith, the depleted Hurricanes side are desperate for a win at the SCG. The Sixers will enter this game as the clear favourites although it wouldn't be easy to get over the likes of Matthew Wade and Ben McDermott. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SIX vs HUR.

Squads to choose from:

Sydney Sixers:

Moises Henriques (C), Daniel Hughes, Justin Avendano, Jackson Bird, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Steve O'Keefe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Josh Philippe and Henry Thornton

Hobart Hurricanes:

Matthew Wade(C), Caleb Jewell, Jake Reed, Scott Boland, Ben McDermott, David Miller, George Bailey, Mac Wright, Qais Ahmad, Tom Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Jake Doran, Clive Rose.

Playing XI Updates:

Sydney Sixers:

No changes are expected from the Sixers camp although they will be eager to get over a disappointing loss to the Stars. While Philippe and Hughes should bat at the top of the order, Justin Avendano will have to make do with a place in the lower middle order. His demotion accommodates Moises Henriques, James Vince and Jordan Silk in what is a dominant middle order on paper. They have ample batting depth as well with Tom Curran and Ben Dwarshuis capable of clearing the boundary at will. Lloyd Pope has come of age this season and will be key in the middle overs.

Possible XI: Hughes, Philippe (WK), Vince, Henriques(C), Silk, Avendano, Curran, Dwarshuis, Bird, O'Keefe and Pope

Hobart Hurricanes:

A couple of changes are on the cards for the Hurricanes as they look to arrest a slump in form. Mac Wright should come into the side for Simon Milenko, who is omitted from the squad for this game. The onus will be on Matt Wade and Ben McDermott, who are due for a big score. As for their bowling department, Scott Boland has done well for the Hurricanes with Qais Ahmad and Rogers also impressing. However, they will need the duo of Nathan Ellis and David Miller to stand up with this being a must-win game for the Hurricanes.

Possible XI: Wade(C), Jewell, McDermott (WK), Wright, Bailey, Miller, Rogers, Ellis, Qais, Rose and Boland.

Match Details:

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 39

16th January 2020, 1:40 PM IST

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report:

A competitive track awaits the two sides with help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. Although the ball comes on nicely onto the bat, there is some swing available for the new ball bowlers to utilize early on. 160 should be par on this surface with either side looking to bat first on winning the toss on Thursday.

Dream11 fantasy tips and suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: With three quality options available in this section, Josh Phillipe and Matthew Wade stand out. Although Wade started his BBL 2019-20 campaign with a fifty, he hasn't been able to convert his starts in recent games. On the other hand, Josh Philippe has impressed with 270 runs, including two fifties for the Sixers. Philippe guarantees runs at the top of the order as he looks to make amends for a poor outing against the Stars. If the balance of the side suffices, Ben McDermott could also be backed to earn a good number of fantasy points on Thursday.

Batsmen: James Vince is due for a big knock with the Englishman blowing hot and cold this season. While Vince occupies one spot in the batting department, the likes of David Miller and Caleb Jewell are also viable options in spite of their poor run of form. If one were to pick an extra Sixers batsman, Daniel Hughes or Jordan Silk should fit the bill.

Allrounders: Tom Curran has contributed with both bat and ball this season for the Sydney Sixers. While he has 14 wickets to his name, his tally of 123 runs at a strike-rate of 157.69 makes him a worth-while pick for this game. While his captain, Moises Henriques is a viable option as well, Curran should suffice as the lone allrounder in the fantasy team.

Bowlers: Scott Boland is must have bowler from the Hurricanes roster with the veteran accounting for seven wickets in four games. What has stood out is his knack for picking wickets in the middle overs and should serve him well on Thursday. While the likes of Qais Ahmad and Nathan Ellis also fit the bill for this game, Lloyd Pope is another standout option. Pope has picked ten wickets at an average of twenty which should hold the young leggie in high regards. As for the final bowling pick, Jackson Bird or Ben Dwarshuis should suffice.

Captain: James Vince and Matthew Wade are the ideal candidates for the multiplier options given their international experience and ability to score big runs in the top order. Both individuals haven't been able to convert their starts in recent games and will be eager to come up with a match-winning performance at the SCG. Along with them, young Josh Philippe is more than a decent pick as well with the youngster scoring his first-ever BBL fifty in the corresponding fixture last season.

Dream11 Fantasy Teams

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade, Daniel Hughes, Caleb Jewell, George Bailey, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Lloyd Pope, Scott Boland and Qais Ahmad. Captain: Matthew Wade, Vice-Captain: Josh Philippe

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Matthew Wade, David Miller, George Bailey, James Vince, Moises Henriques, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Qais Ahmad, Lloyd Pope and Nathan Ellis. Captain: James Vince, Vice-Captain: Matthew Wade