SIX vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 24th, 2021

In the 52nd match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021, Sydney Sixers take on the Hobart Hurricanes at the MCG on Sunday.

The Sydney Sixers have done exceedingly well in the BBL this season, winning eight of their 12 games. Despite not being at full strength, the Sixers are well on course to repeating their 2019-20 heroics. With the arrival of captain Moises Henriques, the Sixers will be eyeing the top spot and a place in the BBL final.

Meanwhile, Hobart Hurricanes have slipped after a decent start to their BBL campaign. Despite Ben McDermott and the bowlers doing well, they haven't come up with the goods at crucial junctures.

D'Arcy Short's patchy form is another cause for concern, although the all-rounder has proven his worth with the ball. With this being a crucial BBL game, the Hurricanes would be desparate for a win.

While the Sixers, with their superior depth, hold the advantage, the Hurricanes cannot be taken lightly at any cost. With both sides eyeing a win, a riveting contest could beckon in the BBL.

BBL 2020-21: Squads to choose from

Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Jason Holder, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince, Jake Ball, Justin Avendano, Nick Bertus, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu.

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade (c), Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Tim Paine, Keemo Paul, D’Arcy Short, Nick Winter, Johan Botha, Charlie Wakim, Caleb Jewell.

Predicted Playing-11s

Sydney Sixers

James Vince, Josh Philippe (WK), Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Lloyd Pope, Steve O'Keefe and Jackson Bird.

Hobart Hurricanes

Matt Wade (C&WK), D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Dawid Malan, Will Jacks, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane and Scott Boland.

Match Details

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 52.

Date: 24th January 2021, at 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring BBL game beckons at the MCG, one that could have something on offer for the bowlers also.

While the spinners are likely to get some turn off the surface, the batsmen could look to play their way in and rotate the strike. With the pitch likely to get slower as the game progresses, both teams could look to bat first.

160-170 runs should be a good score in this BBL game at the MCG.

SIX vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SIX vs HUR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Philippe, M Wade, J Vince, D Hughes, T David, D Christian, D Short, B Dwarshuis, R Meredith, S Lamichhane and L Pope.

Captain: J Vince. Vice-Captain: D Short.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Malan, M Wade, J Vince, D Hughes, T David, D Christian, D Short, B Dwarshuis, N Ellis, S Lamichhane and S O'Keefe.

Captain: D Short. Vice-Captain: D Hughes.