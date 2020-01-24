SIX vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 25th, 2020

Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades face off in the first game on a double-header Saturday at the SCG. Both teams have had contrasting fortunes this season. While the Renegades are out of contention with only two wins this season, the Sixers are in the running for a top-two finish alongside the Stars.

With the addition of Steve Smith in their ranks, the Sixers look quite formidable heading into this game. However, the Renegades welcome back captain, Aaron Finch, as well which should level the playing field to a certain extent. While the Sixers are considered to be favourites for this game, the Renegades are more than capable of pulling off an upset in what promises to be an entertaining game. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SIX vs REN.

SIX vs REN Teams:

Sydney Sixers:

Moises Henriques (C), Steve Smith, Jackson Bird, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Steve O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk and James Vince

Melbourne Renegades:

Aaron Finch (C), Cameron Boyce, Dan Christian, Tom Cooper, Zak Evans, Mohammad Nabi, Nathan McSweeney, Samit Patel, Kane Richardson, Brayden Stepien, Will Sutherland, Jack Wildermuth and Beau Webster

Playing 11 Updates:

Sydney Sixers:

With Josh Hazlewood returning to the side, Jackson Bird could make way for the Australian International with the rest of the side remaining unchanged. The Sixers come into this game on the back of a thumping win over the Heat with both their spinners, Nathan Lyon and Steve O'Keefe showcasing their class.

The addition of Steve Smith adds strength to an already strong batting unit, which bodes well for them in the knockout stages. The Sixers look well-equipped on paper with a nice balanced squad and will fancy their chances of a win on Saturday.

Possible XI: Philippe (WK), Hughes, Smith, Vince, Henriques, Silk, Curran, Dwarshuis, Hazlewood, O'Keefe and Lyon

Melbourne Renegades:

The Renegades welcome back Kane Richardson and Aaron Finch for the last two games as they look to end a dismal season on a high. Shaun Marsh has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury while Sam Harper's freak incident in the previous game has resulted in him in missing this game with newbie, Brayden Stepien, set to make his BBL debut.

Stepien should open the batting along with Finch with the likes of Webster and Cooper set to follow. Christian and Nabi will provide the balance in the side with Samit Patel also capable of clearing the boundaries when required to do so. Kane Richardson's arrival boosts the fast bowling stocks with Will Sutherland and Jack Wildermuth expected to feature on Saturday.

Possible XI: Finch(C), Stepien(WK), Webster, Cooper, Christian, Nabi, Samit, Sutherland, Wildermuth, Richardson and Boyce.

Match Details:

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 52

25th January 2020, 10:10 AM IST

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report:

A decent batting track is on offer with the spinners also expected to play a part on Saturday. Although the previous game at the SCG was a high-scoring affair, 160 could be a competitive total on this surface. The weather in Sydney has played spoil-sport in BBL 2019-20 and is a cause for concern for this game as well. Batting second would be ideal with rain on the cards.

SIX vs REN Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Josh Philippe has been the standout batsmen for the Sixers this season. With 340 runs including three fifties, Philippe looks to be in good touch. He is a must-have in the side while Renegades keeper, Stepien is a decent option as well. With the new recruit Stepien, who bats in the top order, available for a reasonable number of credits, his selection would help in picking more established players in the other departments.

Batsmen: Steve Smith had a false start to his BBL 2019-20 campaign. He would be looking to come up with a sizeable contribution on Saturday as he is picked alongside James Vince, who scored a match-winning fifty in the previous game. Beau Webster is a fine pick as well with the former Hurricanes batsman accumulating 405 runs so far. Aaron Finch is a viable option as well while Tom Cooper could also be picked if he is included in the playing XI.

Allrounders: Mohammad Nabi scored a superlative 63 off just 30 balls in a losing cause although his form makes him a worthwhile option. Although Christian has hadn't the best of BBL campaigns, he is a viable option with both bat and ball. Along with aforementioned Renegades duo, Tom Curran should get the nod with the Englishman currently being the second-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets. His pinch-hitting ability, which has yielded 133 runs at a strike-rate of 149.44, also strengthens his case.

Bowlers: BBL 2018-19 highest wicket-taker, Kane Richardson is a must-have in the side. The Renegades pacer has 10 wickets in seven matches prior to his departure and should pick a wicket or two along with Cameron Boyce and Nathan Lyon. The returning Josh Hazlewood is a fine pick as well while Ben Dwarshius's recent performances also hold him in good stead.

Captain: Australian captain, Aaron Finch, looked in decent form in the ODI series against India, where he scored a hundred. He should be backed to translate that form into the T20 format as well as he is preferred for captaincy along with Steve Smith. While Mohammad Nabi's all-round ability makes him a good option as well, Daniel Hughes could be backed to score some runs at the SCG on Saturday.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Josh Philippe, Brayden Stepien, Steve Smith, James Vince, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Tom Curran, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.

Captain: Steve Smith, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabi

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Josh Philippe, Aaron Finch, Tom Cooper, Daniel Hughes, Steve Smith, Daniel Christian, Tom Curran, Kane Richardson, Cameron Boyce, Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Lyon.

Captain: Aaron Finch, Vice-Captain: Daniel Hughes