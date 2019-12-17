SIX vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Dec 18th, 2019

After a successful start to the new Big Bash League season, Sydney Sixers host a new-look Perth Scorchers side on Wednesday at the SCG.

Sydney Sixers have retained the same core that featured in 2018-19 while Perth Scorchers rung in the changes during the pre-season with the likes of Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Bancroft leading the way for them this season.

The Scorchers had a disappointing BBL 2018 as they finished outside the top four for the first time in BBL history. They will be eager to make amends for a disappointing campaign with a win at the SCG, although the Sydney Sixers could be expected to do well on their home ground.

Both sides look evenly matched on paper and could be expected to put up an exciting battle in the upcoming game. Here are a few tips for your SIX vs SCO Dream11 Team.

Squads to choose from

Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques(C), Sean Abbott, Justin Avendano, Jackson Bird, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Dan Fallins, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Stephen O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith, Henry Thornton, James Vince

Perth Scorchers

Mitchell Marsh (C), Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Chris Jordan, Matt Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Mitch Marsh, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman

Playing XI Updates

Sydney Sixers

The Sixers have done well to keep the core intact after a successful season last time around. James Vince and Tom Curran have been retained for this season after brilliant performances with bat and ball respectively. Daniel Hughes will open the batting alongside Josh Philippe with Moises Henriques and Jordan Silk also featuring in the batting unit. They have a long batting unit with Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshius capable of clearing the boundary with ease. Steve O'Keefe is one to watch out for with the veteran having a great season last time around for the Sixers.

Possible XI: Hughes, Philippe (WK), Vince, Henriques (C), Silk, Jack Edwards, Curran, Abbott, Dwarshius, O'Keefe, and Manenti.

Perth Scorchers

The Scorchers wear a new look with Shaun Marsh and Nathan Coulter-Nile leaving the side during the off-season. Nevertheless, the Scorchers look formidable with the additions of Livingstone and Fawad Ahmed strengthening their side.

Livingstone is likely to open the innings for Perth Scorchers along with Cameron Bancroft, with the likes of Kurtis Patterson, Ashton Turner and Mitch Marsh following suit. There's a lot of buzz around young Cameron Green, who is set to feature in the lower middle order while Chris Jordan and Jhye Richardson share the new ball.

With Andrew Tye injured, Matt Kelly could get an extended run with Agar and Ahmed handling the spin duties.

Possible XI: Livingstone, Whiteman, Bancroft (WK), Marsh (C), Turner, Green, Agar, Jordan, Kelly, Richardson and Ahmed.

Match Details

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, Match 2

18th December 2019, 1:40 PM IST

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report

A decent pitch on offer at the SCG with ample help for the bowlers as well. Spin is expected to play a role in the middle overs with 160-170 being a competitive total at the venue. The weather isn't a worry although the cloudy conditions could aid the pacers early on in the contest.

Fantasy tips and suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Josh Philippe is the ideal choice for this slot after the youngster had a breakout year last time around. Adding to this, it is unclear whether Whiteman will get the nod over Inglis in the Perth playing XI. Philippe has also been in good form in the Marsh One Day Cup with 210 runs at a strike-rate in excess of 100 and should score some runs against Perth Scorchers in this game.

Batsmen: James Vince starred for the Sixers last year as the Englishman scored 269 runs in just eight outings. Since then, the Hampshire batsman has won a World Cup medal and is fresh off a title-winning campaign with the MSL 2019 champions Paarl Rocks. He is a must-have in the side for this game along with Liam Livingstone and Ashton Turner. Another viable option would be Daniel Hughes, who has a good record at the SCG.

Allrounders: Mitchell Marsh has taken over the reins for the Perth Scorchers with the all-rounder expected to play a major role with bat and ball. While he is a great addition to the fantasy side, Marsh's experience should also serve him well in this season opener. Along with him, Tom Curran is a worthwhile pick as well with the pacer picking 20 wickets in BBL 2018. If an extra all-round option is required, Moises Henriques should fit the bill.

Bowlers: Sean Abbott and Fawad Ahmed are must-have players for this game with both of them capable of picking wickets at regular intervals. While Chris Jordan is also a viable option, Jhye Richardson should get the nod, with the Aussie expected to spearhead the bowling attack. One of Ben Dwarshius or Steve O'Keefe should suffice as the final pick.

Captain: James Vince is the preferred option for captaincy with the overseas player expected to bat in the top order. His prior knowledge of the conditions in Sydney should serve him well as he looks to start the campaign on the right note. The duo of Josh Philippe and Mitchell Marsh are also dependable options for captaincy with their recent form suggesting the same.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Ashton Turner, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Tom Curran, Fawad Ahmed, Jhye Richardson, Sean Abbott, and Steve O'Keefe. Captain: James Vince, Vice-Captain: Mitchell Marsh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Ashton Turner, James Vince, Liam Livingstone, Moises Henriques, Tom Curran, Mitchell Marsh, Ben Dwarshius, Sean Abbott, Chris Jordan, and Fawad Ahmed. Captain: Mitchell Marsh, Vice-Captain: Josh Phillippe