SIX vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 43

The 43rd match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Perth Scorchers (SCO) take on the Sydney Sixers (SIX) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on Sunday, January 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SIX vs SCO Dream11 prediction.

Both the Sixers and Scorchers have been sensational this season and are firmly in place for a top-two finish. While the Scorchers come into the game on the back of three consecutive wins, the Sixers have done well on the bowling front, with the likes of Sean Abbott and Hayden Kerr impressing in particular.

The reverse fixture between the two sides saw the Scorchers defend a competitive total with aplomb but a lot has changed since that game. With both teams keen to strengthen their trophy aspirations, a cracker of a contest beckons in Sydney.

SIX vs SCO Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 43

The Perth Scorchers and the Sydney Sixers will lock horns in the 28th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the SCG in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SIX vs SCO, BBL 2022-23, Match 43

Date and Time: 15th January 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

SIX vs SCO pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 43

A competitive track is on the cards at the SCG, with the average first innings score this season being 145. Pacers have accounted for nearly 60 percent of the wickets, with spinners also finding some help in recent matches. Chasing could be the preferred choice upon winning the toss, with the ball skidding on nicely under the lights.

Record at the SCG in BBL 2022-23

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 145

2nd-innings score: 134

SIX vs SCO probable playing 11s for today’s match

Perth Scorchers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Perth Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers probable playing 11

Cameron Bancroft, Stevie Eskinazi, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, David Payne, Jason Behrendorff and Peter Hatzoglou.

Sydney Sixers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sydney Sixers.

Sydney Sixers probable playing 11

Josh Philippe (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Steve Smith, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O'Keefe/Jackson Bird and Todd Murphy/Nathan Lyon.

SIX vs SCO Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Josh Inglis (10 matches, 313 runs, Average: 44.71)

Josh Inglis has been the standout batter for the Scorchers, scoring 313 runs at an average of 44.71. He is also striking at 158.88, which is amongst the best in the competition. Given his ability against both pace and spin, Inglis is a must-have in your SIX vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Moises Henriques (9 matches, 166 runs, Average: 23.71)

Moises Henrique has had his moments this season with 166 runs in nine matches. He is averaging 23.71 with two fifties this season. Like Inglis, Henriques is a complete batter, capable of scoring quick runs against both pace and spin. With Henriques scoring some runs coming into the game, he is a top pick for your SIX vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sean Abbott (9 matches, 16 wickets, Average: 17.44)

Sean Abbott has been wonderful with the ball this season, picking up 16 wickets in nine matches. He is averaging 17.44 with the ball and is coming into the game on the back of a player-of-the-match performance against the Thunder. With Abbott adding value with the bat as well, he is a good pick for your SIX vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Jason Behrendorff (9 matches, 15 wickets, Average: 15.87)

Jason Behrendorff is another in-form bowler with 15 wickets in nine matches. He is averaging 15.87 and has been brilliant with the new ball. Although he missed the previous game, Behrendorff should enjoy the conditions, making for a top pick for your SIX vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

SIX vs SCO match captain and vice-captain choices

Cameron Bancroft

Cameron Bancroft has been brilliant this season with 185 runs in five matches, including two fifties against the Brisbane Heat. The Perth opener has looked in sublime touch this season, even scoring heaps of runs on the domestic circuit. Given his form, Bancroft can be backed as a captaincy pick in your SIX vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Josh Philippe

Josh Philippe is another household name in the BBL with multiple 400-plus run seasons under his belt. He has blown hot and cold this season with 176 runs in seven innings. His strike rate of 133.33 also holds him in good stead. With Philippe capable of scoring big runs, he is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain in your SIX vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SIX vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Josh Inglis 313 runs in 10 matches Andrew Tye 20 wickets in 10 matches Hayden Kerr 12 wickets in 10 matches Sean Abbott 16 wickets in 9 matches Jordan Silk 256 runs in 10 matches

SIX vs SCO match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 43

Steve Smith is set to feature for the Sixers for the first time this season. He has a decent record for the Sixers with 619 runs at a strike rate of 130. He has been in good form in the Test format and given his experience of the SCG conditions, Smith could be a game-changing selection in your SIX vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis, Josh Philippe (vc)

Batters: Moises Henriques, Steve Smith, Cam Bancroft (c)

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, Ben Dwarshuis

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SIX vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis (vc), Josh Philippe

Batters: Moises Henriques, Steve Smith, Cam Bancroft, Ashton Turner

All-rounders: Sean Abbott (c), Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Peter Hatzoglou, Andrew Tye, Ben Dwarshuis

