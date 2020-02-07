SIX vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Feb 8th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a highly entertaining few months of BBL action, it comes down to Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars in the final scheduled to be played on Saturday. The Sixers and the Stars were the standout teams in the league phase as they occupied the top two spots in the points table as well. Their meeting on Saturday would be the fourth SIX vs STA match of the season with the Sixers holding the edge with two wins.

Their previous encounter in the Qualifier saw the Sixers come up trumps courtesy of a brilliant performance from their bowlers. Although both teams boast a lot of star power in their ranks, the Sixers are the favourites considering the experience and balance they have in their side.

With all to play for at the SCG, both teams would be eyeing a win in what could be a rain-curtailed game to clinch the BBL trophy. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for the BBL Final featuring SIX vs STA.

SIX vs STA Teams:

Sydney Sixers:

Moises Henriques (C), Steve Smith, Jackson Bird, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Steve O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, and James Vince

Melbourne Stars:

Glenn Maxwell (C), Adam Zampa, Jonathan Merlo, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Pete Handscomb, Clint Hinchcliffe, Haris Rauf, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall

Playing 11 Updates:

Sydney Sixers:

The Sixers should persist with the same side that featured at the MCG last week despite of the prospect of rain on Saturday. Ever since the return of Josh Hazlewood and Steve Smith from national duty, the Sixers have looked a completely different outfit with four consecutive wins to their credit. They have a nice blend of youth and experience with Josh Philippe leading the way with 435 runs this season.

With the likes of James Vince and Moises Henriques also coming up with sizable contributions regularly, the Sixers look well-equipped in the batting department. Another good bowling performance will be expected from the Sixers with Nathan Lyon and Steve O'Keefe's performances being crucial in what could be a rain-curtailed game in Sydney.

Possible XI: Vince, Philippe (WK), Smith, Henriques (C), Hughes, Silk, Abbott, Dwarshuis, O'Keefe, Hazlewood and Lyon.

Melbourne Stars:

Similar to the Sixers, the Stars should also remain unchanged although they could bring in Jonathan Merlo or Ben Dunk for Clint Hinchcliffe considering the overlying conditions. Although their win against the Thunder was their first in four games, the Stars' batting unit looks relatively settled with Marcus Stoinis and Nick Larkin putting on a masterclass on Thursday. With the experience of Maxwell and Handscomb also complementing their form, the Stars would fancy their chances in a shortened game. Nathan Coulter-Nile and Haris Rauf lead the bowling attack with both of them being key in the back end of an innings with Adam Zampa's recent form being exemplary. With 18 wickets in 11 games, Zampa's battle against Smith and Henriques would be detrimental to the outcome of the game.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Stoinis, Maddinson, Larkin, Maxwell(C), Handscomb, Gotch(WK), Merlo/Hinchcliffe, Coulter-Nile, Zampa, Rauf and Worrall

Match Details:

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, BBL Final

8th February 2020, 1:45 PM IST

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report:

The last few games at the SCG have been high scoring encounters with the spinners enjoying some turn. The pacers should also find swing with overcast conditions expected during the game. However, the prospect of rain on Saturday could result in a shortened game or even a washout. In case of a shortened game, either side will be looking to chase with DLS coming into play.

SIX vs STA Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Josh Philippe is the preferred option ahead of Peter Handscomb although both of them would make for a good selection. While Philippe is the Sixers' top runscorer this season, Peter Handscomb's experience and ability to score quick runs makes him a worthy pick. With rain likely to play spoilsport, they are reliable picks with both of them slated to bat in the top order.

Batsmen: Marcus Stoinis returned to form in the previous game with a superlative fifty. With 695 runs to his name this season, Stoinis is a viable pick alongside the likes of Steve Smith and James Vince. Nick Larkin's man-of-the-match performance in the previous game holds him in good stead while Nic Maddinson could also be backed despite of his poor form in BBL 2019-20.

Allrounders: Glenn Maxwell is the perfect player to have in a rain-curtailed game with his striking ability being second to none in this game. With a BBL 2019-20 strike-rate of 148.86, Maxwell should serve fantasy players well in this game. Along with him, Moises Henriques is another must-have in the side with the Sixers captain's last SIX vs STA outing at the SCG being a highly successful one. He scored 72 off just 31 balls including eight sixes. Nathan Coulter-Nile's pinch-hitting ability also complements his death bowling skills as he is rounding off the allrounder slots.

Bowlers: Haris Rauf and Adam Zampa have picked a combined total of 38 wickets this season with the duo playing a part in the Stars' run to the final. Both of them should pick a wicket or two as they are preferred alongside Sean Abbott. One of Josh Hazlewood or Ben Dwarshuis should also make cut although Dwarshuis additional batting ability makes him a better pick.

Captain: Josh Phillipe and Glenn Maxwell are the preferred options for captaincy with both of them capable of scoring quick runs. Both of them have scored in excess of 350 runs this season at commendable strike-rates. With the match likely to be shortened due to inevitable rainfall, they should prove to be handy picks. Along with them, James Vince is a dependable pick as well with the Englishman looking in good touch of late.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Peter Handscomb, Nic Maddinson, Steve Smith, James Vince, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Haris Rauf and Adam Zampa.

Captain: Glenn Maxwell, Vice-Captain: James Vince

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, James Vince, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nick Larkin, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott and Josh Hazlewood.

Captain: Josh Philippe, Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell