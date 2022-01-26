SIX vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Challenger

The Challenger of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 has the Sydney Sixers (SIX) taking on the Adelaide Strikers (STR) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday.

Defending champions the Sydney Sixers have been one of the teams to beat this season, with the likes of Josh Philippe and Hayden Kerr starring for them. The Sixers, who are part of this clash courtesy of a big loss to the Perth Scorchers, will be keen to get the win and keep their hopes of a three-peat alive. However, the Strikers are on a roll with Matt Short and Peter Siddle leading the charge with the bat and ball respectively. Although they have a strong roster to fall back on, the Strikers will start as slight underdogs. With both teams eyeing a place in the BBL final, an entertaining game beckons in Sydney.

SIX vs STR Probable Playing 11 Today

SIX XI

Jay Lenton (wk), Justin Avendano, Moises Henriques (c), Nick Bertus, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon and Lloyd Pope

STR XI

Alex Carey (wk), Matt Short, Ian Cockbain, Travis Head, Jono Wells, Matt Renshaw, Thomas Kelly, Peter Siddle (c), Fawad Ahmed, Henry Thornton and Harry Conway

Match Details

SIX vs STR, BBL 2021-22, Challenger

Date and Time: 26th January 2022, 1:55 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected at the SCG with some help on offer for the bowlers. The ball should skid on nicely under the lights, playing into the batter's hands. The spinners should also come into play in the middle overs with some turn on offer as well. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss. 160 should be a great total at the venue, with the pitch not expected to change much during the game.

Today’s SIX vs STR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alex Carey: Alex Carey has blown hot and cold in the last few weeks, but he remains the Strikers' best option with the bat. His explosive ability at the top of the order holds him in good stead. With Philippe also ruled out of the final, Carey stands out as a fine option.

Batter

Moises Henriques: Moises Henriques has done well in the BBL this season with the Sixers captain also earning a recall to the Australian T20I side. His experience and ability to hold fort in the middle overs should serve him and the Sixers well, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Travis Head: Travis Head hasn't really fired for the Strikers since his return to the BBL. However, he has been the talk of the summer given his performances in the Ashes. In addition to his undeniable ability with the bat, Head can also chip in with the ball, making him a must-have in your SIX vs STR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Peter Siddle: Peter Siddle is the leading wicket-taker this season with 29 scalps to his name. His experience and death-bowling skills have yielded wickets consistently. With his form also playing into his hands, Siddle should be a fine addition to your SIX vs STR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SIX vs STR Dream11 prediction team

Hayden Kerr (SIX) - 819 points

Peter Siddle (STR) - 984 points

Matt Short (STR) - 1064 points

Important stats for SIX vs STR Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe - 429 runs in 15 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 33.00

Matt Short - 487 runs in 15 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 34.79

Hayden Kerr - 24 wickets in 15 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 13.46

SIX vs STR Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

SIX vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Carey, Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk, Ian Cockbain, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Harry Conway and Hayden Kerr

Captain: Moises Henriques. Vice-captain: Travis Head.

SIX vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk, Ian Cockbain, Daniel Christian, Travis Head, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Ben Dwarshuis, Fawad Ahmed and Hayden Kerr

Captain: Matt Short. Vice-captain: Moises Henriques.

Edited by Samya Majumdar