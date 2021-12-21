SIX vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 16

The 16th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Sydney Sixers (SIX) take on the Adelaide Strikers (STR) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on Tuesday.

The Sydney Sixers have started their BBL campaign in fine fashion, winning three out of four games so far. Led by Moises Henriques, the Sixers have been brilliant with the bat and will be keen to sustain their good form. However, they come across a resurgent Strikers side that will be hoping to bounce back into winning ways. With Matt Renshaw set to make his season debut, the Strikers will fancy their chances in what promises to be a cracking game at the SCG.

SIX vs STR Probable Playing 11 Today

SIX XI

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Chris Jordan and Lloyd Pope

STR XI

Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, Matt Renshaw, Harry Nielsen (wk), Jono Wells, Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan, George Garton, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle (c) and Wes Agar

Match Details

SIX vs STR, BBL 2021-22, Match 16

Date and Time: 11th December 2021, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected at the SCG with the pacers likely to get some swing early on. The ball should skid on nicely to the bat, making it a touch better for the batters. However, they should be wary of turn on offer in the middle overs, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Wickets in hand will be key for both sides, with 160-170 being par at the SCG.

Today’s SIX vs STR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Philippe: Josh Philippe has hit the ground running in the BBL this season, with three fifties in four matches. He has been pretty consistent with his shot selection, mixing caution with aggression in equal measure. With home conditions playing into his hands, Philippe should get the nod over Harry Nielsen in your SIX vs STR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

James Vince: James Vince, who was one of the star performers in the Sydney Sixers' success last season, is due for a big knock in this BBL campaign. The Englishman is adept at playing both pace and spin, making him one to watch out for in this much-awaited clash.

All-rounder

Matt Short: Although Matt Renshaw's return should boost the Adelaide batting ranks, a lot will depend on Matt Short at the top of the order. Short has been their best batter with 124 runs to his name and given his knack of picking wickets with his off-spin, Short is a fine addition to your SIX vs STR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan has blown hot and cold in the BBL this season. Despite his inconsistent start, Rashid is one of the best bowlers in the competition and can also pack a punch with the bat, making himself a must-have in your SIX vs STR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SIX vs STR Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe (SIX) - 404 points

Moises Henriques (SIX) - 279 points

Matt Short (STR) - 241 points

Important stats for SIX vs STR Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe - 259 runs in 4 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 86.33

Matt Short - 124 runs in 3 BBL 2021-22 matches, SR: 151.22

Hyaden Kerr - 5 wickets in 4 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 11.20

SIX vs STR Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

SIX vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Matt Renshaw, Jake Weatherald, Dan Christian, Matt Short, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Chris Jordan and Sean Abbott

Captain: Jake Weatherald. Vice-captain: James Vince

SIX vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, James Vince, Moises Henriques, Jono Wells, Jake Weatherald, Dan Christian, Matt Short, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Ben Dwarshuis and Sean Abbott

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: James Vince. Vice-captain: Rashid Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar