SIX vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2022-23 Match 45

The Sydney Sixers (SIX) will take on the Adelaide Strikers (STR) in the 45th match of the ongoing Big Bash League 2022-23 at the International Sports Stadium in Coffs Harbor on Tuesday, January 17. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SIX vs STR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report for this game.
The Sydney Sixers are having a very good tournament. They have won seven of their 11 matches and are sitting pretty in the second spot in the points table. With the tournament fast approaching its business end, they will look to hold on to their position in the top half of the table.
Meanwhile, it has been a rocky season for the Adelaide Strikers. They have managed six of their eleven matches and are currently at number four in the points table. Two points from this match will be absolutely vital for them to stay in the race for the final four.
The two teams faced each other in the second match of the tournament. Strikers emerged victorious in the clash by a comfortable margin of 51 runs.
SIX vs STR, Match Details
The 45th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 between the Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers will be played on January 17, 2023, at the International Sports Stadium in Coffs Harbor. The game is set to take place at 1.45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL 2022-23, Match 45
Date & Time: January 17, 2023, 1.45 pm IST
Venue: International Sports Stadium, Coffs Harbor
Live Streaming: Sony LIV App
Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network
SIX vs STR, Pitch Report
The pitch at Coffs Harbor will be used for the first time this season. A couple of T20 matches have been played here before this. The batters have mostly enjoyed the conditions here. The spinners will get a bit of grip off the track and can play a deciding role, especially in the second half of the match.
SIX vs STR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
Sydney Sixers: L, NR, W, W, W
Adelaide Strikers: L,W, W, L, L,
SIX vs STR Probable Playing XI Today
Sydney Sixers Team/Injury News
No major updates
Sydney Sixers Playing XI
Joshua Philippe (wk), Steve Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Sil, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Sean Anthony Abbott, Nathan Lyon, Steve O'Keefe
Adelaide Strikers Team/Injury News
Peter Siddle will not be available for selection in this match
Adelaide Strikers Probable Playing XI
Travis Head (c), Matthew Short, Chris Lynn, Alex Carey (wk), Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Ben Manenti, Cameron Boyce, Wes Agar, Henry Conway, Jordan Buckingham
SIX vs STR Match, Dream11 Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Joshua Philippe (11 Matches, 230 Runs, SR: 127.77)
Joshua Philippe is the best pick from the wicketkeepers category for this match. He has featured regularly for the Sixers at the top of the order. But one can also opt to take the risk with Alex Carey as he has only just arrived and played only one match. So, Carey could turn out to be a differential pick for the match.
Batter
Chris Lynn (11 Matches, 416 Runs, SR: 141.01)
Chris Lynn is having a wonderful season so far. He has been consistent and has scored runs at a very good rate. Lynn is unarguably the best choice from the batters category.
All-rounder
Matthew Short (11 Matches, 418 Runs and 9 Wickets, SR: 146.15 and Economy: 6.88)
It has been a dream season for Matthew Short so far. He has done it all for his team, from batting to bowling. There is no way one can miss out on this player.
Bowler
Steve O'Keefe (5 Matches, 6 Wickets, Economy: 6.00)
The pitch at Coffs Harbor might favor the spinners. O'Keefe could be the deciding factor in the match. He is someone you should not miss out on in this match.
SIX vs STR match Captain and Vice-captain choices
Matthew Short
When you talk about the Captain or Vice-captain for this match, Matthew Short is inevitable. He is having a dream season and is making key contributions with the bat and the ball. For this match, Matt Short is the best point multiplier.
Sean Anthony Abbott
Sean Abbott has been having a great time with the ball this tournament. In 10 matches, he has picked up 19 wickets and is looking in great form.
Top Five Must Picks for SIX vs STR Match
SIX vs STR match expert tips
The pitch at Coffs Harbor will be good for batting. But as has been seen earlier, the spinners will come into play in the second half of the game. So a couple of spinners in the fantasy XI might turn out to be a wise choice.
SIX vs STR Dream 11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Joshua Philippe
Batters: Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Jordan Silk
All-rounders: Colin de Grandhomme, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Hayden Kerr
Bowlers: Steve O'Keefe, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton
SIX vs STR Dream 11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Joshua Philippe
Batters: Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Jordan Silk
All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Hayden Kerr
Bowlers: Steve O'Keefe, Wes Agar, Nathan Lyon, Cameron Boyce