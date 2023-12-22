SIX vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2023, Match 11

The 11th game of the Big Bash League 2023 will see Sydney Sixers (SIX) square off against Adelaide Strikers (STR) at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Friday, December 22.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SIX vs STR Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, player picks and pitch report.

The Sixers have won their last two games, while the Strikers have won one of their last two. The odds and head-to-head record favour the Sixers, who are expected to win.

SIX vs STR Match Details

The 11th game of the Big Bash League 2023 will be played on December 22 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney at 1:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SIX vs STR, Match 11

Date and Time: December 22, 2023; 1:45 pm IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney supports both pacers and batters. The last T20I here was in November 2022 between New Zealand and Pakistan, the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup. Pakistan chased down a target of 153 in 19.1 overs, losing only three wickets.

SIX vs STR Form Guide

SIX - Won two of their last two games

STR - Won one of their last two games

SIX vs STR Probable Playing XIs

SIX

Tom Curran is unavailable

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Sean Abbott, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Todd Murphy, Steve O’Keefe

STR

No injury update

Matthew Short (c), D’Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Adam Hose, Jamie Overton, James Bazley, Harry Nielsen (wk), Wes Agar, David Payne, Cameron Boyce

SIX vs STR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Philippe

Philippe is the best wicketkeeper pick and is expected to perform well. H Nielsen is another good pick.

Batters

J Silk

D Hughes and Silk are the two best batter picks. Both the top-order batters are expected to perform well. J Vince is also a good pick.

All-rounders

M Short

Short and M Henriques are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the middle order and also complete their quota of overs. D Short is another good pick.

Bowlers

B Dwarshuis

The top bowler picks are W Agar and B Dwarshuis. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. D Payne is another good pick.

SIX vs STR match captain and vice-captain choices

M Short

As the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you can make Short the captain of your team. He could be one of the most important picks, having smashed 82 runs and taking one wicket in his last game.

D Short

Short can perform well with both bat and ball. He loves performing against Sydney Sixers. He bats at the top order and also bowls a few overs.

Five must-picks for SIX vs STR, Match 11

D Short

M Short

B Dwarshuis

D Hughes

J Overton

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it's advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or hard-hitting batters the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Philippe

Batters: C Lynn, J Vince, J Silk, D Hughes

All-rounders: D Short, M Short, M Henriques, J Overton

Bowlers: B Dwarshuis, D Payne

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Philippe

Batters: J Silk, D Hughes

All-rounders: D Short, M Short, M Henriques, J Overton, J Edwards

Bowlers: B Dwarshuis, D Payne, W Agar