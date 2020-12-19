SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Dec 20th, 2020

Match 11 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020 pits the defending champions Sydney Sixers against the Adelaide Strikers at the Bellerive Oval on Sunday.

Both the Sixers and Strikers have won one game apiece although the latter have an extra Bash Boost point.

The Sixers come into this contest on the back of a stunning 145 run win over the Renegades, courtesy of a stellar knock from Josh Philippe. With their bowling attack in fine form and further bolstered by the arrival of Jason Holder, the Sixers look in prime position to notch up their second win on the trot.

Their opponents, Adelaide Strikers, would also be looking to register their second win after beating the Hurricanes last week. With some of the best T20 players such as Alex Carey and Rashid Khan in their ranks, the Strikers would fancy their chances of a win at the Bellerive Oval.

Both teams look well-matched on paper with a good blend of youth and experience. However, the Sixers, with their power-packed batting unit, might hold the edge ahead of this fixture. With two valuable points up for grabs, another riveting contest beckons in the Big Bash League 2020.

Squads to choose from

Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Jason Holder, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince, Jake Ball, Justin Avendano, Nick Bertus, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu

Adelaide Strikers

Advertisement

Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Matt Renshaw, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall, Jon Wells, Cameron White, Daniel Worrall.

Predicted Playing 11

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (WK), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Ben Manenti, Steve O'Keefe, Ben Dwarshuis, Carlos Brathwaite and Jason Holder

Adelaide Strikers

Jake Weatherald, Phil Salt, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (C&WK), Jono Wells, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar and Danny Briggs/Matt Short

Match Details

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 11

Date: 20th December 2020, at 5:40 PM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bellerive Oval is a decent batting track with the shorter square boundaries coming into play as well. While the pacers should get extra bounce and pace off the surface, the batsmen should feel at ease once they get themselves in.

The spinners could also get some turn, although they will need to be wary of the dimensions of the ground. With this being a day game, the conditions shouldn't change much as the game progresses. Both teams will look to bat first with 160-170 being par at this venue.

SIX vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SIX vs STR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Carey, J Vince, J Edwards, P Salt, J Wells, D Christian, M Renshaw, B Dwarshuis, S O'Keefe, W Agar and R Khan

Advertisement

Captain: J Vince, Vice-Captain: P Salt

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Philippe, J Vince, D Hughes, P Salt, J Wells, D Christian, M Renshaw, B Dwarshuis, B Manenti, W Agar and R Khan

Captain: P Salt, Vice-Captain: D Christian