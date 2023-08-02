SJ vs MP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Global T20 Canada match - August 2nd, 2023

Surrey Jaguars and Mississauga Panthers will face each other in the 20th match of Global T20 Canada at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario on Wednesday, August 2.

The Jaguars have soared to second place after securing three wins and suffering just one loss in their six matches so far. Unfortunately, two of their matches ended without a result. With such a strong record in the competition this year, they will be brimming with confidence going into their encounter against the struggling Panthers.

Shoaib Malik-led Mississauga Panthers are yet to taste victory this season. They’ve lost five of their six matches so far, with the other encounter ending without a result. The Panthers will be eager to disrupt the Jaguars’ streak in this encounter.

On that note, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the SJ vs MP Dream11 game.

#3 James Neesham (MP)- 8.5 Credits

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 3rd T20

James Neesham is enduring a tournament to forget in this Global T20 Canada edition. The all-rounder has mustered a mere 78 runs from five innings and has managed to pick just one wicket.

Nevertheless, there is still hope for Neesham to regain his form and take his side to victory in this ‘nothing to lose’ encounter. He could be a risky captaincy pick in the SJ vs MP Dream11 game.

#2 Iftikhar Ahmed (SJ) - 8.5 Credits

Image Credit:- India Fantasy

Surrey Jaguars’ skipper Iftikhar Ahmed has been displaying exemplary leadership with impressive performances both with both bat and ball. With the willow, the all-rounder has amassed 131 runs from just four innings. Additionally, he has picked three scalps with the ball.

Given his outstanding form, Iftikhar appears to be a valuable captaincy choice as he’s capable of giving a plethora of fantasy points in the SJ vs MP Dream11 game.

#1 Matthew Forde (SJ) - 6 Credits

Image Credit:- ESPNcricinfo

Matthew Forde is Surrey Jaguars’ leading wicket-taker in this season with nine wickets from five encounters. He could be a risky yet game-changing captaincy pick in the SJ vs MP Dream11 game.

The medium pace bowler is perfectly picking his lines and lengths, causing significant difficulties to the opposition batters in the middle overs. With such consistent form, Forde is expected to shine in the upcoming game.

Poll : Who will fetch most points in today's MP vs SJ Dream11 Contest? Iftikhar Ahmed Matthew Forde 0 votes