SJ vs VK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Global T20 Canada match - August 4th, 2023

Surrey Jaguars and Vancouver Knights will lock horns in Qualifier 1 of Global T20 Canada at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario on Friday, August 4.

Surrey Jaguars lead the points table, occupying the pole position with an impressive record of four wins and one defeat in seven encounters. They had a brilliant league stage winning four back-to-back matches and qualifying to the playoffs with style. Now, they stand just two steps away from claiming the coveted silverware.

On the other hand, Vancouver Knights share a similar story having won four matches and suffered two defeats in seven contests of the league phase. They settled with nine points at second place on the table. However, with the tournament progressing to must-win matches in playoffs, they face a significant challenge ahead.

Ahead of the much-awaited game, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the SJ vs MP Dream11 game.

#3 Sandeep Lamichhane (SJ) - 9 Credits

Nepalese leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has consistently bamboozled the opposition batters with his impeccable lines and lengths. In the ongoing season, he has already claimed 10 wickets from six innings.

With his exceptional bowling skills, Lamichhane is expected to add more wickets to his tally to keep his side on top. He can be considered as an excellent vice-captain pick in your team for SJ vs VK Dream11 game.

#2 Corbin Bosch (VK) - 8.5 Credits

Vancouver Knights' bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch appears to be a valuable captaincy pick in your fantasy team for the SJ vs VK Dream11 game. He has been a standout performer batting in the middle order and bowling in the powerplay and middle overs.

Bosch has played six matches proving his all-round heroics this season capturing nine wickets and amassing 131 runs from five innings at an exceptional average of 65.5.

#1 Mohammed Rizwan (VK) - 9 Credits

Vancouver Knights' opening batter Mohammad Rizwan is undoubtedly the most valuable captaincy pick in your fantasy team. Despite joining the competition late, Rizwan has made a significant impact scoring 147 runs from just three innings at an incredible average of 147.

Rizwan is one of the most highly-rated keeper-batters in the world right now. He knows how to accumulate runs right from the first ball of the game, keeping his side on top in the SJ vs VK Dream11 game.

