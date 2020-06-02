SKK v GHG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Finnish T20 League Match - June 2nd, 2020

Finnish Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy

Match 2 of the second edition of the Finnish Premier League 2020 T20 competition will see the SKK Rapids taking on the Helsinki Gymkhana team at the Kerava National Cricket Ground.

The Rapids were in good touch last season and picked up 9 wins from 14 matches to finish second on the points table while the Helsinki Gymkhana team could pick up just five wins and finished sixth out of eight places.

While the Rapids will want to assert dominance early in the competition, the Gymkhana team will be keen on reversing their fortunes from last season and put up a good show.

Squads to choose from

SKK

A Abdul Quadir, Q Siddique, N Collins, M Zeeshan Baig, P Gallagher, A Rasheed, J Goodwion, M Thavayogarajah, R Waqas, N Shah, Y Vijayaratnam, A Armitage.

GHG

S Brar, A Jaleel, N Raza, M Gawas, S Gondal, F Shahzad, P Saharan, N Khalid, J Jan, A Rehman, I Yousefzai, U Akhtar.

Predicted Playing XIs

SKK Rapids

MZ Baig, N Collins, P Gallagher, M Thavayogarajah, Atif Rasheed, Jaka Goodwin, AA Quadir, Qaiser Siddique, Y Vijayaratnam, Waqas Raja, Nirav Shah.

Helsinki Gymkhana

Shahid Irshad Gondal, Irfan Yousefzai, Fs Shahzad, Ab Rehman, Brar Simranjeet, Atti ur Rehman, G Muhammad, JJ Abdul Latif, Muhammad Hasan, MA Siddique, Pankaj Saharan.

Match Details

Match: SKK Rapids v Helsinki Gymkhana

Date: June 2, 2020 at 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

The opening match was a moderately scoring affair as the chasing side failed to apply themselves and scale down a 146-run target. Expect pacers to dominate once again with some zip off the surface coming to their aid.

Finnish League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SKK v GHG Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Abdul Quadir, Q Siddique, N Collins, P Gallagher, S Gondal, J Goodwin, F Shahzad, P Saharan, R Waqas, N Shah, J Jan.

Captain - F Shahzad, Vice-captain - Q Siddique

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Brar, Q Siddique, M Zeeshan, P Gallagher, A Jaleel, M Thavayogarajan, F Shahzad, P Saharan, R Waqas, J Jan, I Yousefzai.

Captain - P Gallagher, Vice-captain -S Brar.

All matches of the Finnish Premier League T20 will be streamed live on the Fancode app.