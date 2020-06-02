SKK v GHG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Finnish T20 League Match - June 2nd, 2020
- Here are a few fantasy tips and predictions to help pick your Dream11 team for SKK v GHG match of Finnish T20 League.
- SKK Rapids face off against the Helsinki Gymkhana in Match 2 of the Finnish Premier League T20 2020.
Match 2 of the second edition of the Finnish Premier League 2020 T20 competition will see the SKK Rapids taking on the Helsinki Gymkhana team at the Kerava National Cricket Ground.
The Rapids were in good touch last season and picked up 9 wins from 14 matches to finish second on the points table while the Helsinki Gymkhana team could pick up just five wins and finished sixth out of eight places.
While the Rapids will want to assert dominance early in the competition, the Gymkhana team will be keen on reversing their fortunes from last season and put up a good show.
Also read: Finnish Premier League T20: Full schedule, match timings, venue and live streaming details
Squads to choose from
SKK
A Abdul Quadir, Q Siddique, N Collins, M Zeeshan Baig, P Gallagher, A Rasheed, J Goodwion, M Thavayogarajah, R Waqas, N Shah, Y Vijayaratnam, A Armitage.
GHG
S Brar, A Jaleel, N Raza, M Gawas, S Gondal, F Shahzad, P Saharan, N Khalid, J Jan, A Rehman, I Yousefzai, U Akhtar.
Predicted Playing XIs
SKK Rapids
MZ Baig, N Collins, P Gallagher, M Thavayogarajah, Atif Rasheed, Jaka Goodwin, AA Quadir, Qaiser Siddique, Y Vijayaratnam, Waqas Raja, Nirav Shah.
Helsinki Gymkhana
Shahid Irshad Gondal, Irfan Yousefzai, Fs Shahzad, Ab Rehman, Brar Simranjeet, Atti ur Rehman, G Muhammad, JJ Abdul Latif, Muhammad Hasan, MA Siddique, Pankaj Saharan.
Match Details
Match: SKK Rapids v Helsinki Gymkhana
Date: June 2, 2020 at 8.30 PM IST
Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground
Pitch Report
The opening match was a moderately scoring affair as the chasing side failed to apply themselves and scale down a 146-run target. Expect pacers to dominate once again with some zip off the surface coming to their aid.
Finnish League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Abdul Quadir, Q Siddique, N Collins, P Gallagher, S Gondal, J Goodwin, F Shahzad, P Saharan, R Waqas, N Shah, J Jan.
Captain - F Shahzad, Vice-captain - Q Siddique
Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Brar, Q Siddique, M Zeeshan, P Gallagher, A Jaleel, M Thavayogarajan, F Shahzad, P Saharan, R Waqas, J Jan, I Yousefzai.
Captain - P Gallagher, Vice-captain -S Brar.
All matches of the Finnish Premier League T20 will be streamed live on the Fancode app.