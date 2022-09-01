SKN vs BR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL T20, Match 3

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) will lock horns with the Barbados Royals (BR) in the third match of the CPL T20 at Warner Park in Basseterre on Friday, September 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SKN vs BR Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots finished third in the CPL last season, winning six out of their 10 matches. They later went on to defeat St Lucia Kings by three wickets in the summit clash to lift the trophy.

Meanwhile, the Barbados Royals finished rock-bottom in the standings last season after winning just three out of their 10 matches.

SKN vs BR Match Details

The third match of the CPL T20 will be played on September 2 at Warner Park in Basseterre. The match is set to take place at 4:30 am IST.

SKN vs BR, CPL T20, Match 3

Date and Time: 2nd September, 2022, 4:30 am IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre

SKN vs BR Pitch Report

The track at Warner Park is a sporting surface that has something in it for both the batters and bowlers. The pacers may not find plenty of help while bowling with the new ball, but spinners could prove to be pivotal in the middle overs. Two of the three matches so far at this venue have been won by sides bowling first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 173

Average second-innings score: 159

SKN vs BR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: W-L-L-W-L

Richelieu Eagles: L-W-W-L-W

SKN vs BR probable playing 11s for today’s match

SKN injury/team news

No major injury updates.

SKN Probable Playing 11

Dwayne Bravo (C), Darren Bravo, Dewald Brevis, Sheldon Cottrell, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Dominic Drakes, Andre Fletcher, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Duan Jansen, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford.

BR injury/team news

No major injury updates.

BR Probable Playing 11

Jason Holder (C), Corbin Bosch, Rahkeem Cornwall, Quinton de Kock (WK), Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Harry Tector, Oshane Thomas, Devon Thomas.

SKN vs BR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Quinton de Kock (260 matches, 7697 runs, Strike Rate: 137.20)

De Kock has looked out of form in recent matches, but dropping him for Friday's match wouldn't be a wise decision. He has scored 7697 runs at a strike rate of 137.20 in 260 T20 matches.

Top Batter pick

Evin Lewis (1 match, 4 runs, Strike Rate: 80.00)

Lewis is an explosive top-order batter who can single-handedly change the course of a match with his aggressive batting. Although he was dismissed early in the last match, he will look to contribute well in Friday's match.

Top All-rounder pick

Dwayne Bravo (1 match, 13 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 130.00 and Economy Rate: 11.50)

Brave is surely a must-have pick in your fantasy team as he can pick up crucial wickets towards the end of the innings and also contribute with the bat. He scored 13 runs and also took a wicket in the last match.

Top Bowler pick

Duan Jansen (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 4.50)

Jansen bowled brilliantly in the last match, scalping a wicket at at an economy rate of 4.50. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team for Friday's match.

SKN vs BR match captain and vice-captain choices

Rahkeem Cornwall

Cornwall should be the top-choice to lead your fantasy team in Friday's match as he can contribute with both the bat and ball. He scored 83 runs and also scalped a wicket in four 6IXTY matches.

Andre Fletcher

Fletcher is another aggressive batter for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots who will look to score some quick-fire runs in Friday's match. He scored 31 runs at a strike rate of 91.17 in the last match.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SKN vs BR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sherfane Rutherford 33 runs in 1 match Jaden Carmichael 9 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match Andre Fletcher 31 runs in 1 match Dwayne Bravo 13 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match Duan Jansen 8 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match

SKN vs BR match expert tips

Rahkeem Cornwall could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball in the SKN vs BR contest.

SKN vs BR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Head to Head League

SKN vs BR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 3, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher (vc), Quinton de Kock

Batters: Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall (c)

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Duan Jansen

SKN vs BR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League

SKN vs BR Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 3, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher, Quinton de Kock (c)

Batters: Evin Lewis (vc), Kyle Mayers, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Rahkeem Cornwall, Corbin Bosch

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Duan Jansen

Edited by Samya Majumdar