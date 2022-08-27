SKN vs TKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for The 6IXTY, Match 9

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) will take on the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the ninth match of the The 6ixty at the Warner Park, Basseterre in St Kitts on Saturday, August 27. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SKN vs TKR Dream11 prediction for today's match in the 6ixty tournament.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won their last match against St Lucia Kings, chasing down a target of 67 in just six overs. They are fourth in the points table having won and lost one match each.

Trinbago Knight Riders, on the other hand, won their last match against Guyana Amazon Warriors convincingly by a margin of 47 runs. They are second position in the points table, having won one out of their two matches.

SKN vs TKR Match Details, Match 9

The ninth match of The 6ixty will be played on August 27 at The Warner Park, Basseterre in St Kitts. The match is set to take place at 3:00 am IST (August 28). The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SKN vs TKR The 6ixty, Match 9

Date and time: August 28, 2022, 3:00 am IST

Venue: The Warner Park, St Kitts.

SKN vs TKR Pitch Report

The track at the Warner Park is a neutral surface, which has something in it for both the batters and bowlers. While the pacers may not find much help with the new ball, the spinners could prove to be pivotal in the middle overs. Four of the six matches so far at this venue have been won by sides batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 107

Average second innings score: 80

SKN vs TKR Form Guide (Last 2 Matches)

Patriots: W-L

Knights: W-L

SKN vs TKR probable playing 11s for today’s match

SKN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SKN Probable Playing 11

Evin Lewis (C), Andre Fletcher (WK), Chris Gayle, Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Darren Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Duan Jansen, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Jeremiah Louis, Jaden Carmichael

TKR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

TKR Probable Playing 11

Tim Seifert (WK), Tion Webster, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Terrance Hinds, Seekkuge Prasanna, Khary Pierre, Anderson Philip, Ravi Rampaul (C), Leonardo Julien, Jayden Seales

SKN vs TKR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Andre Fletcher (2 matches, 10 runs, Strike Rate: 150)

Fletcher is hard-hitting batter who hasn’t been able to contribute much with the bat but has been actively contributing with the gloves, taking two catches. He has also been involved in one stumping.

Top Batter Pick

Dewald Brevis (2 matches, 39 runs, Strike Rate: 237.5)

Brevis has been on fire so far this season, scoring 39 runs. He had a staggering strike-rate of 166 and 309 in the two matches he has played.

Top All-rounder Pick

Andre Russell (2 matches, 26 runs, Strike Rate: 129)

Russell is a known match-winner who can contribute healthy points from both ends. He hasn't got much chances with the ball so far but has managed to muster 26 runs in two matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Ravi Rampaul (2 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.66)

Ravi has been the pick of the bowlers so far in the tournament. He has managed to scalp three wickets in two matches.

SKN vs TKR match captain and vice-captain choices

Chris Gayle

Gayle is a complete match winner and no one has even a shred of doubt about that. He has managed to score 18 runs in two matches.

Akeal Hosein

Akeal can be a brilliant captaincy choice as he can contribute points from both ends. He has scored 27 runs while picking up an important wicket.

5 must-picks with players stats for SKN vs TKR Dream11 fantasy cricket

Ravi Rampaul 3 wickets in 2 matches Jaden Carmichael 3 wickets in 2 matches Jayden Seales 3 wickets in 2 matches Jon-Russ Jaggesar 3 wickets in 2 matches Dewald Brevis 39 runs in 2 matches

SKN vs TKR match expert tips

Jaden Carmichael could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

SKN vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head to Head League

SKN vs TKR Dream11 Prediction - The 6ixty

SKN vs TKR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher, Tim Seifert

Batters: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Tion Webster, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein

Bowlers: Ravi Rampaul, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Jayden Seales

SKN vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

SKN vs TKR Dream11 Prediction - The 6ixty

SKN vs TKR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher, Tim Seifert

Batters: Evin Lewis, Tion Webster, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Jaden Carmichael

Bowlers: Ravi Rampaul, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes

