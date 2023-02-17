Sri Lanka A vs England Lions - Dream11 Prediction - 2nd Unofficial ODI

Sri Lanka A will take on England Lions in the second Unofficial ODI of the three-match series at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Saturday.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

After a closely contested two-match unofficial Test series that ended in a 0-0 draw, England Lions recorded a convincing win in the first unofficial ODI over Sri Lanka A.

The bowlers stepped up for England Lions as they shot Sri Lanka A out for 230 before the batters chased it down with nearly 10 overs to spare.

SL-A vs EN-A, Match Details

The second Unofficial ODI match of the three-match series between Sri Lanka A and England Lions will be played on February 18 2023 at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

The game is set to take place at 10 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SL-A vs EN-A

Date & Time: February 18, 2023, 10 AM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is usually a good one to bat on. It has historically assisted the spinners, and it could play a vital part. There could be a bit of movement with the new ball as well.

SL-A vs EN-A Probable Playing 11 today

Sri Lanka A Team News

No major injury concerns.

Sri Lanka A Probable Playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama (c & wk), Angelo Mathews, Sahan Arachchige, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Praveen Jayawickrama

England Lions Team News

Tom Abell suffered a side strain while bowling in the first game of this unofficial ODI series. He has been ruled out. Either Tom Lammonby or Tom Banton might replace him in the XI.

England Lions Probable Playing XI: Jack Haynes, Jacob Bethell, Sam Hain, Tom Lammonby/Tom Banton, Jordan Cox, Matthew Critchley, Tom Prest, James Rew (wk), Tom Hartley, Saqib Mahmood, Sam Cook

Today’s SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sadeera Samarawickrama (1 match, 74 runs)

Sadeera Samarawickrama was the top scorer for Sri Lanka A in the last match. The 27-year-old wicket-keeper batter got 74 off 86 balls after walking into bat at 9/3.

Top Batter Pick

Sam Hain (1 match, 52 runs)

Sam Hain batted really well in the last game. He walked out at No. 3 and smashed 52 off 51 balls in a knock that included five boundaries. His List ‘A’ average reads 58.40.

Top All-Rounder Pick

Chamika Karunaratne (1 match, 52 runs, 0 wickets)

Chamika Karunaratne made a vital contribution with the bat as he came at No. 7. He made 52 off 48 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes. He can be useful with the ball too.

Top Bowler Pick

Saqib Mahmood (1 match, 3 wickets)

Saqib Mahmood bowled a superb spell in the first unofficial ODI. The 25-year-old fast bowler returned with figures of 3/27 from 7.1 overs. He averages 23.46 in the 50-over format and has 67 scalps in 33 innings.

SL-A vs EN-A match captain and vice-captain choices

Jacob Bethell (1 match, 50 runs, 2 wickets)

Jacob Bethell produced a solid all-round performance in the first game of this series. The left-arm spinning all-rounder scored 50 off 58 balls and took 2/50 in nine overs.

Sahan Arachchige (1 match, 57 runs, 1 wicket)

Sahan Arachchige can prove to be effective with both bat and ball. The off-spinner who bats left-handed in the middle order got 57 with the bat and also had figures of 7-1-31-1.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Jacob Bethell 50 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Sahan Arachchige 57 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Sam Hain 52 runs in 1 match Saqib Mahmood 3 wickets in 1 match Praveen Jayawickrama 2 wickets in 1 match

SL-A vs EN-A match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent and quality all-rounders, and hence, they could be the key. The likes of Chamika Karunaratne, Sahan Arachchige, and Jacob Bethell will be the ones to watch out for.

SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Sri Lanka A vs England Lions - 2nd Unofficial ODI.

Wicket-keeper: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Jordan Cox

Batters: Angelo Mathews, Sam Hain, Tom Prest

All-rounders: Chamika Karunaratne, Sahan Arachchige, Jacob Bethell

Bowlers: Saqib Mahmood, Sam Cook, Praveen Jayawickrama

SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Sri Lanka A vs England Lions - 2nd Unofficial ODI.

Wicket-keeper: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Jordan Cox

Batters: Sam Hain, Avishka Fernando

All-rounders: Matthew Critchley, Sahan Arachchige, Dushan Hemantha, Jacob Bethell

Bowlers: Saqib Mahmood, Praveen Jayawickrama, Tom Hartley

