SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for England Lions Tour of Sri Lanka 2023

Sri Lanka A (SL-A) will take on the England Lions (EN-A) in the first unofficial ODI match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama on Wednesday, February 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The England Lions are touring Sri Lanka for a series of unofficial ODI matches. Both teams will be looking to win the series and for that, the start needs to be with a bang. The two teams will try and win the match in order to maintain the momentum throughout the series.

SL-A vs EN-A Match Details, England Lions tour of Sri Lanka

The first unofficial ODI match of England Lions tour of Sri Lanka will be played on February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama. The match will take place at 10.00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL-A vs EN-A, England Lions tour of Sri Lanka, Match 1

Date and Time: February 15, 2022, 10.00 AM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SL-A vs EN-A Pitch Report

The pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium will be slow. It will be hard for the batters to get off the blocks. The spinners will play a major role in determining the fate of the match.

SL-A vs EN-A probable playing XIs for today’s match

SL-A injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Sri Lanlka A Probable Playing XI

Nishan Madushanka, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Matthews, Charitha Asalanka, Kamidu Mendis, Chamkia Karunaratne, Nipun Dananjaya, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Embuldeniya, and Lakshitha Manasinghe.

EN-A injury/team news

No major injury updates.

England Lions Probable Playing XI

Tom Banton, Tom Prest, Tom Lammonby, Tom Abbell, Sam Hain, Matt Critchely, Matthew Fisher, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse, and Samuel Cook.

EN-A vs SL-A Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Banton

Tom Banton generally bats in the top order and looks to play with an aggressive attitude. He has the ability to get his team off to some firing starts and hence is the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Pathum Nissanka

Pathun Nissanka has been a part of the Sri Lankan national team for quite some time now. He is a stable opening batter who can bat for long periods of time. This makes Nissanka the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

Chamika Karunaratne

Chamika Karunaratne has a lot of variations in his bowling. He uses them very cleverly and picks up wickets in the middle overs of the match. Karunaratne can also be very handy with the bat in the lower middle-order. His all-round presence on the field makes Karunaratne the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Luke Wood

The English left-arm pacer has impressed quite a few cricket followers with his genuine pace. Wood has the unacnny knack of picking up wickets at the very beginning of an innings. Wood's striking ability makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

SL-A vs EN-A match captain and vice-captain choices

Pathum Nissanka

Nissanka is a very good player of spin. With the wicket at Premadasa stadium being expectedly slow, he will be a crucial player in the match. The Sri Lankan opener's technical stability makes him a great pick for the captain or vice-captain of this match.

Sam Hain

Sam Hain will be batting in the middle-order for his team. Hain can play the role of a finisher for the Lions and him being the best player of spin in this team is a great pick for the captain or vice-captain of this match.

Five Must-picks for SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sam Hain

Pathum Nissanka

Chamika Karunaratne

Luke Wood

Tom Banton

SL-A vs EN-A match expert tips

The pitch will be a bit slow and assist the spinners. Batters who can handle spin well and also spin bowling all-rounders will be the best picks for the match.

SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton

Batters: Angelo Matthews, Sam Hain, Pathum Nissanka, Tom Prest

All-rounders: M Critchley, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: D Chameera, Luke Wood, L Embuldeniya

