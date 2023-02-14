SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for England Lions Tour of Sri Lanka 2023

Sri Lanka A (SL-A) will take on the England Lions (EN-A) in the first unofficial ODI match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama on Wednesday, February 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
The England Lions are touring Sri Lanka for a series of unofficial ODI matches. Both teams will be looking to win the series and for that, the start needs to be with a bang. The two teams will try and win the match in order to maintain the momentum throughout the series.
SL-A vs EN-A Match Details, England Lions tour of Sri Lanka
The first unofficial ODI match of England Lions tour of Sri Lanka will be played on February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama. The match will take place at 10.00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
SL-A vs EN-A, England Lions tour of Sri Lanka, Match 1
Date and Time: February 15, 2022, 10.00 AM IST
Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama
Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode
SL-A vs EN-A Pitch Report
The pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium will be slow. It will be hard for the batters to get off the blocks. The spinners will play a major role in determining the fate of the match.
SL-A vs EN-A probable playing XIs for today’s match
SL-A injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Sri Lanlka A Probable Playing XI
Nishan Madushanka, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Matthews, Charitha Asalanka, Kamidu Mendis, Chamkia Karunaratne, Nipun Dananjaya, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Embuldeniya, and Lakshitha Manasinghe.
EN-A injury/team news
No major injury updates.
England Lions Probable Playing XI
Tom Banton, Tom Prest, Tom Lammonby, Tom Abbell, Sam Hain, Matt Critchely, Matthew Fisher, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse, and Samuel Cook.
EN-A vs SL-A Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Tom Banton
Tom Banton generally bats in the top order and looks to play with an aggressive attitude. He has the ability to get his team off to some firing starts and hence is the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.
Batter
Pathum Nissanka
Pathun Nissanka has been a part of the Sri Lankan national team for quite some time now. He is a stable opening batter who can bat for long periods of time. This makes Nissanka the best batter pick for the match.
All-rounder
Chamika Karunaratne
Chamika Karunaratne has a lot of variations in his bowling. He uses them very cleverly and picks up wickets in the middle overs of the match. Karunaratne can also be very handy with the bat in the lower middle-order. His all-round presence on the field makes Karunaratne the best all-rounder pick for the match.
Bowler
Luke Wood
The English left-arm pacer has impressed quite a few cricket followers with his genuine pace. Wood has the unacnny knack of picking up wickets at the very beginning of an innings. Wood's striking ability makes him the best bowler pick for the match.
SL-A vs EN-A match captain and vice-captain choices
Pathum Nissanka
Nissanka is a very good player of spin. With the wicket at Premadasa stadium being expectedly slow, he will be a crucial player in the match. The Sri Lankan opener's technical stability makes him a great pick for the captain or vice-captain of this match.
Sam Hain
Sam Hain will be batting in the middle-order for his team. Hain can play the role of a finisher for the Lions and him being the best player of spin in this team is a great pick for the captain or vice-captain of this match.
Five Must-picks for SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Sam Hain
Pathum Nissanka
Chamika Karunaratne
Luke Wood
Tom Banton
SL-A vs EN-A match expert tips
The pitch will be a bit slow and assist the spinners. Batters who can handle spin well and also spin bowling all-rounders will be the best picks for the match.
SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton
Batters: Angelo Matthews, Sam Hain, Pathum Nissanka, Tom Prest
All-rounders: M Critchley, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne
Bowlers: D Chameera, Luke Wood, L Embuldeniya
