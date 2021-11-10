SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Unofficial ODI

The first unofficial ODI between Sri Lanka A (SL-A) and Pakistan Shaheens (PKS) is set to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.

After an enthralling Test series, Sri Lanka A and Pakistan Shaheens will now lock horns in the ODI format with both sides looking to land the first blow. While home conditions will suit Sri Lanka, Pakistan Shaheens boast highly-talented players such as Naseem Shah and Abdullah Shafique. With both teams looking well-matched on paper, a cracking game beckons in Colombo.

SL-A vs PKS Probable Playing 11 Today

SL-A XI

Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udana, Kamil Mishara, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Nipun Dhananjaya, Mohammed Shiraz, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Chamika and Asitha Fernando

PKS XI

Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Mohammad Haris, Kamran Ghulam, Qasim Akram, Abbas Afridi, Arshad Iqbal, Naseem Shah and Zahid Mehmood

Match Details

SL-A vs PKS, 1st Unofficial ODI

Date and Time: 10th November 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is expected with ample help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers should get the new ball to move around, making it a touch more difficult for the batters to get going from the word go. As the match progresses, the spinners will also come into play, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 250 being par at the venue.

Today’s SL-A vs PKS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Abdullah Shafique: Abdullah Shafique is one of Pakistan Shaheens' best young talents, having already made his international debut as well. In the mold of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Shafique will look to settle down and bide his time in the middle before going big, making him a handy addition to your SL-A vs PKS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Oshada Fernando: Oshada Fernando has had a decent showing against Pakistan Shaheens in the Test series. However, he is more suited to the shorter formats and should come good against a strong bowling attack, given his experience of the local conditions.

All-rounder

Qasim Akram: Qasim Akram is a handy all-rounder who can hold his own with both the bat and ball. While the all-rounder is likely to play a big role with the ball in the middle overs, his big-hitting prowess is also worth watching out for in this game.

Bowler

Naseem Shah: Naseem Shah has already achieved a degree of success in the international arena. However, he will be keen to improve in the shorter formats and throw his name into the national reckoning. With the conditions likely to favor his skill-set, he is a handy selection in your SL-A vs PKS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SL-A vs PKS Dream11 prediction team

Abdullah Shafique (PKS)

Arshad Iqbal (PKS)

Oshada Fernando (SL-A)

Important stats for SL-A vs PKS Dream11 prediction team

Oshada Fernando - 148 runs in 6 ODI matches, Highest Score: 49

Abdullah Shafique - 658 runs in 20 T20 matches, Average: 38.70

Vishwa Fernando - 5 wickets in 8 ODI matches, Best Bowling: 1/35

SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Prediction Today

SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Samarawickrama, S Shakeel, O Fernando, K Mishara, A Shafique, A Salman, Q Akram, V Fernando, L Embuldeniya, A Iqbal and N Shah

Captain: A Shafique. Vice-captain: S Samarawickrama

SL-A vs PKS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Samarawickrama, S Shakeel, O Fernando, N Dananjaya, A Shafique, A Salman, Q Akram, A Fernando, L Embuldeniya, A Iqbal and Z Mehmood

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: S Shakeel. Vice-captain: S Samarawickrama

Edited by Samya Majumdar