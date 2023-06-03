SL-A vs SA-A Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st One Day match – June 4, 2023  

Sri Lanka A (SL-A) and South Africa A (SA-A) are set to lock horns in the first game of the three-match One Day International series on Sunday, June 4. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host the contest.

Both teams have players, who have played international cricket at the highest level. The series is a chance for the cricketers to put themselves in contention for the World Cup Qualifiers and the main event later this year.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SL-A vs SA-A game:

#3 Dewald Brevis (SA-A) – 8 credits

Dewald Brevis has been a brute force in T20s and should be picked up in the fantasy teams for the SL-A vs SA-A game. He was a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, although he didn’t get to play a single match.

In 44 T20 matches, Brevis has scored 1055 runs at an average of 27.05 and a strike rate of 141.80. He has also picked up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.48.

#2 Dunith Wellalage (SL-A) – 7.5 credits

Sri Lanka v Australia - 5th ODI

Dunith Wellalage has done well for Sri Lanka in the limited chances he has gotten. Hence, fantasy users should pick him for the SL-A vs SA-A game. In 26 List A matches, he has scored 382 runs at an average of 22.47 with a top score of 74. He also has picked up 33 wickets at an economy rate of 4.93 with a five-wicket haul to his name.

#1 Corbin Bosch (SA-A) – 7.5 credits

Corbin Bosch has been effective for whichever team he has played for, making him a must-pick in the fantasy teams for the SL-A vs SA-A game. In 27 List A matches, he has scored 479 runs at an average of 39.91 and a strike rate of 103.23. He has also picked up 32 wickets in 25 innings.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in today's SL-A vs SA-A 1st OD? Dewald Brevis Corbin Bosch 0 votes