SL-A vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for South Africa A tour of Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI

The second ODI of South Africa A tour of Sri Lanka will see Sri Lanka A (SL-A) square off against South Africa A (SA-A) at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Tuesday, June 6. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SL-A vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

In the first match, the visiting team fought hard but their efforts fell short. Nishan Maduska, Janith Liyanage and Ashen Bhandara played good knocks to take the total to 268 in their allotted 50 overs.

In response, South Africa A reached the target with 53 balls remaining in the match, courtesy of a classic knock under pressure by Dewald Brevis.

The home side will look to repeat their performance from the previous match and seal the series with one match remaining. However, Sri Lanka A will try to win this match and keep themselves alive in the tournament.

SL-A vs SA-A Match Details

The second ODI of the South Africa A tour of Sri Lanka will be played on June 6 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The match will commence at 10.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SL-A vs SA-A, Match 2, South Africa A tour of Sri Lanka

Date and Time: June 6, 2023, Tuesday; 10.00 am IST.

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy.

SL-A vs SA-A Probable Playing XI

SL-A Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SL-A Probable Playing XI

N Madushka, N Dananjaya, L Croospulle, A Bandara, N Fernando, D Wellalage, J Liyanage, S Arachchige, D Madusanka, L Sandakan, and P Madushan.

SA-A Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SA-A Probable Playing XI

S Qeshile, K Petersen, J Hermann, D Brevis, M Breetzke, T de Zorzi, S Muthusamy, T Moreki, L Williams, Gerald Coetzee and Lutho Sipamla.

SL-A vs SA-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Madushka

Madushka played a great knock under pressure in the previous match. He will be a good pick for the fantasy contests of the match.

Batter

Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis played a brilliant knock under pressure in the last match. He is in good form and that makes him a great pick for the match.

All-rounder

J Liyanage

Batting lower down the order, Liyanage played a knock that took Sri Lanka A to a fighting total in the last match. With the kind of form that he is in, Liyanage will be a great pick for the match.

Bowler

Lutho Sipamla

Sipamla played a crucial role in the disciplined bowling effort of the South African team in the previous match. His wicket-taking abilities and the precision of his line and length make him a good choice from the bowler's category.

SL-A vs SA-A match captain and vice-captain choices

Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis played a brilliant knock while chasing in the last match under pressure. Brevis is in great form and that makes him a pretty safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

J Liyanage

J Liyanage looked in good touch in the last match and carried the batting of his team on his shoulders. His current run-scoring form makes Liyanage a good choice as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Five Must-Picks for SL-A vs SA-A, Match 2

N Madushka

Dewald Brevis

J Liyanage

D Masusanka

L Sipamla

SL-A vs SA-AMatch Expert Tips

The pitch will be relatively slow and difficult to score runs fluently. But the batters who are ready to spend their time in the crease will be able to score runs.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

SL-A vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Head-to-head Team

SL-A vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: N Madushka

Batters: K Petersen, M Breetzke, A Bandara, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: S Muthusamy, J Liyanage

Bowlers: L Sandakan, T Moreki, Lutho Sipamla, Dilshan Madusanka

SL-A vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Grand League Team

SL-A vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: N Madushka

Batters: K Petersen, M Breetzke, A Bandara, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: S Muthusamy, J Liyanage

Bowlers: L Sandakan, T Moreki, Lutho Sipamla, Dilshan Madusanka

Poll : 0 votes