SL-L vs AU-L Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Road Safety T20 World Series, Match 3

Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) will lock horns with Australia Legends (AU-L) in the third match of the Road Safety T20 World Series at Green Park, Kanpur, on Sunday (September 11). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SL-L vs AU-L Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Sri Lanka won five out of their six games last season and finished second in the points table. Australia did not play last season due to COVID-19 restrictions.

SL-L vs AU-L Match Details

The third match of the Road Safety T20 World Series will be played on September 11 at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. The match is set to take place at 07:30 pm IST.

SL-L vs AU-L, Road Safety T20 World Series, Match 3

Date and Time: September 11, 2022; 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

SL-L vs AU-L Pitch Report

The track at the Green Park is a batting paradise, which assists seamers more than spinners. Pacers could find some help early on.

Last 3 Matches (previous tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 175

Average second innings score: 167

SL-L vs AU-L Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

SL-L: L-W-W-W-W

AU-L: L

SL-L vs AU-L probable playing XIs for today’s match

SL-L Injury/Team News

No major injury update

SL-L Probable Playing XI

Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaminda Vaas, Tilakratne Dilshan, Isuru Udana, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ajantha Mendis, Asela Gunaratne

AUS-L Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

AUS-L Probable Playing XI

Brett Lee, Brad Hodge, Stuart Clark, Shane Watson, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Chadd Sayers, John Hastings, Cameron White, Bryce McGain, Jason Krejza

SL-L vs AU-L Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Upul Tharanga (6 matches, 237 runs, Strike Rate: 133.90)

Tharanga has been a key player for Sri Lanka, keeping wickets and making plenty of runs. He smashed 237 runs in six games last season.

Top Batter Pick

Sanath Jayasuriya (5 matches, 85 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 129.16)

Jayasuriya needs no introduction. He's one of the best yesteryear openers and can also roll his arms. He scored 85 runs and took four wickets in the last edition.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shane Watson (58 T20Is, 1462 runs and 48 wickets, Strike Rate: 145.32 and Economy Rate: 7.65)

Watson will lead Australia Legends. He had an amazing international career, accumulating 1462 runs and also taking 48 wickets in 58 games.

Top Bowler Pick

Brett Lee (25 T20I Matches, 28 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.86)

The lean mean pace machine is one of the fastest bowlers to have played this game. He has scalped 28 wickets in 25 T20Is.

SL-L vs AU-L match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Shane Watson

Watson is a renowned all-rounder and will look to lead his team from the front.

Tilakratne Dilshan

Dilshan is a star player of Sri Lanka Legends. He was the highest run-scorer and wicket-taker last season. He amassed 271 runs and picked up 12 wickets in eight games.

Five Must-pick players with stats for SL-L vs AU-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Shane Watson 1462 runs and 48 wickets in 58 T20Is Tilakratne Dilshan 271 runs and 12 wickets in 8 matches Sanath Jayasuriya 85 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches Brett Lee 28 wickets in 25 T20Is Upul Tharanga 237 runs in 6 matches

SL-L vs AU-L match expert tips

Watson could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

SL-L vs AU-L Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 3, Head to Head League

SL-L vs AU-L Dream11 Prediction - Road Safety T20 World Series

SL-L vs AU-L Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Upul Tharanga, Ben Dunk

Batters: Brad Hodge, Callum Ferguson, Sanath Jayasuriya, Asela Gunaratne

All-rounders: Shane Watson, Tilakratne Dilshan

Bowlers: Brett Lee, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chadd Sayers

SL-L vs AU-L Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 3, Grand League

SL-L vs AU-L Dream11 Prediction - Road Safety T20 World Series

SL-L vs AU-L Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Upul Tharanga

Batters: Brad Hodge, Callum Ferguson, Sanath Jayasuriya

All-rounders: Shane Watson, Tilakratne Dilshan, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera

Bowlers: Brett Lee, Nuwan Kulasekara, Jason Krejza

