SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for the third ODI match – June 7, 2023

The last match of the three-match ODI series will be played between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on June 7 at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. The scheduled start time of the game is 10:00 AM IST.

This will be a crucial decider for both teams. Sri Lanka fought back in the second match to level the series by 1-1. Brilliant performances from Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva helped Sri Lanka outclass the resurgent Afghani side by a whopping margin of 132 runs.

For Afghanistan, it was simply a day to forget. After registering a thumping victory against the hosts in the first ODI, expectations of a clean sweep were sky-high. But much to their despair, the scoreboard pressure got to them and as a result, their batting unit crumbled and they were blown away for just 191.

With so much at stake, both sides have all to play for in the final match of the series which surely promises to be a fascinating contest. With both teams being neck and neck, let us look at the top three players you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the final SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) - 7 credits

Ibrahim Zadran in action for Afghanistan

Ibrahim Zadran continued his dream run against Sri Lanka in the second ODI as well. While many of his batting partners failed to get going on a sluggish track, Zadran showed his class by scoring a well-compiled knock of 54 (75) which included two fours and two sixes.

In view of his current form, Zadran should definitely be given a go as a captain or vice-captain in your SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

#2 Dhananjaya de Silva (SL) - 7.5 credits

Dhananjaya de Silva playing a cut shot

Dhananjaya let up the second ODI with his brilliant all-round performance of 29* (24) and 3/39 which helped him earn the Player of the Match Award. Due to his vital contribution, Sri Lanka were able to derail Afghanistan and get over the line quite comfortably in the end.

Dhananjaya is riding really high on confidence and hence, it is highly recommended that include him as a captain or vice-captain in your SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction match.

#1 Kusal Mendis (SL) - 9 credits

Kusal Mendis playing a lofted stroke

Mendis emerged as the highest run-scorer in the last game. He scored a rapid 78 (75) and put on a robust 88-run stand for the third wicket with Sadeera Samarawickrama which helped the Lankans to post a commanding first-innings total. In the end, the target proved to be way beyond Afghanistan’s reach as they were skittled for a paltry-looking score of 191.

The wicketkeeper-batter appears to be in free-flowing form and he is someone whom you should definitely not miss out on as a captain or vice-captain in your upcoming SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction match.

