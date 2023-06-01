SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st ODI match – June 2, 2023

The first match of the three-ODI series between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. The game is expected to commence on Friday, June 2, at 10:00 AM IST.

Sri Lanka have been in horrendous form in their last five ODI matches. They suffered massive defeats against India and New Zealand by colossal margins leading up to this fixture. To add to their worries, Sri Lanka are yet to qualify for the upcoming ICC World Cup tournament, which is scheduled to be held in India later this year.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan has qualified for the World Cup and would be a much more relaxed side leading up to this game. They have won three of their last five ODIs, with one game ending in no result.

On that note, let us look at the top three players whom you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Mohammed Nabi (AFG) - 8.5 credits

Nabi is a crafty all-rounder who has the knack for picking up timely wickets and playing some powerful cameos down the order. He also has some captaincy experience under his belt as has led his national side at the highest level in limited-overs cricket.

In ODI cricket, Nabi averages 27.48 with the bat and has one century and 15 half-centuries to his name. And with the ball, he has over 140 wickets and a tight economy rate of 4.28.

With such all-round capabilities, Nabi is surely the man to watch out for as he can be the captain or vice-captain in your SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Dasun Shanaka (SL) - 7.5 credits

Shanaka is an experienced campaigner for Sri Lanka in limited-overs cricket and it was under his leadership that Sri Lanka won the 2022 Asia Cup. The batting all-rounder has played some stunning innings in the past and averages just under 30. Besides, his strike rate is phenomenal standing at just under 95.

Furthermore, the 31-year-old is equally capable with the ball and has 17 wickets in 29 innings, which also includes his career-best figures of 5/43. His all-round capabilities set him apart from the rest and make him a worthy candidate for your SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Angelo Mathews (SL) - 9 credits

Mathews has been a mainstay for Sri Lankan cricket for a very long time. He has carried his team well over the years and has consistently contributed with both the bat and the ball. In his 15-year-long ODI career, he has scored over 5000 runs at a staggering average of 41.21 with three centuries and 40 half-centuries to his name.

Mathews has also been immaculate with his bowling abilities, picking up 120 wickets in 84 innings at an average of 33.35. He has two four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul to his name. With experience on his side, Mathews should definitely be a part of your SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction match as a captain or vice-captain.

