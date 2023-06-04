SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd ODI match – June 4, 2023

The second ODI of the 3-match series between hosts Sri Lanka and Afghanistan is all set to take place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota today.

The home side are already 1-0 down and on the brink of an embarrassing series defeat. Slow scoring rate coupled with and ordinary bowling effort led to their loss in the first ODI. They have their task cut out and will need to be on top of their game to level the series.

Afghanistan registered an easy victory on Friday and would be pleased with their overall effort in the game. Bowlers, most notably their spinners, kept it tight while their batters produced a clinical chase to take their team to the win.

Ibrahim Zadran starred with the bat with his impressive knock of 98 (98) that steered his side to a comfortable win.

As the second ODI gets closer, let us look at the top 3 players you can pick as your captain or vice-captain in the SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Charith Asalanka (SL) - 7.5 credits

Charith Asalanka

Charith Asalanka averages 40.90 from 24 ODI innings and has a very formidable strike rate of 89.10. Besides, he has one century and seven fifty-plus scores to his name. He batted brilliantly the other day by scoring a crucial 91 (95) to bail Sri Lanka out of trouble after they were reduced to 84-4.

By looking at the current form that he is in, Asalanka is worth trying as a captain or vice-captain in your SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

#2 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) - 7 credits

Ibrahim Zadran

Zadran was in dazzling form in the last game and batted Sri Lanka out of the match with his robust knock of 98, which included 11 fours and 2 sixes. Zadran’s batting average is at a staggering 66.37 and his strike rate is also on the higher side, hovering around the 90-mark.

Zadran can be a very lethal customer to deal with once he gets going and hence, it is highly recommended that you give him a go as a captain or vice-captain in your SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction match.

#1 Mohammad Nabi (AFG) - 8.5 credits

Mohammad Nabi

Veteran Mohammad Nabi looked in fine form in the last match and did a commendable job with both the bat and the ball when it mattered the most. He scored an unbeaten 27 at the fag end of the second innings to comfortably get his side over the line. He delivered with the ball as well, picking up one wicket and going at a good economy rate of just under 4.5.

He is a genuine spin-bowling all-rounder who can also be dangerous once he settles into his groove. Besides, he also has some captaincy experience under his belt, having led his national side at the highest level in limited-overs cricket.

Nabi is surely the man to watch out for as he can be the captain or vice-captain in your SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction match.

Poll : 0 votes