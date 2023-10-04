SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Asian Games Mens T20I, Quarter Final 3

The 3rd Quarter Final match of the Asian Games Men's T20I will see Sri Lanka (SL) squaring off against Afghanistan (AFG) at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Wednesday, October 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first games of the Asian Games. Captained by Gulbadin Naib, Afghanistan's squad looks quite dominating. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have a young squad at their disposal.

Sri Lanka are expected to be tought competitors, but Afghanistan are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SL vs AFG Match Details

The 3rd Quarter Final match of the Asian Games Men's T20I will be played on October 4 at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL vs AFG, Quarter Final 3

Date and Time: 4th October 2023, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Pacers will play an important role on this Pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Pakistan and Hong Kong, where a total of 252 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

SL vs AFG Form Guide

SL - Will be playing their first match

AFG - Will be playing their first match

SL vs AFG Probable Playing XI

SL Playing XI

No injury updates

Lasith Croospulle, M Fernando, Shavon Daniel, Ahan Wickramasinghe, S Arachchige (c), Ravindu Fernando, S Jayathilake, S Samarakoon, L Igalagamage (wk), R Liyanarachchi, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

AFG Playing XI

No injury updates

Noor Ali Zadran, Allah Noor, Shahidullah Kamal, Gulbadin Naib (c), Karim Janat, Mohammad Ibrahim, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Afsar Zazai, Zahir Khan, Farid Malik, Sayed Shirzad

SL vs AFG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Shahzad

M Shahzad is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. L Udara is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Fernando

N Ali Zadran and N Fernando are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. L Croospulle played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

G Naib

S Arachchige and G Naib are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Janat is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

F Malik

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Viyaskanth and F Malik. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Thushara is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SL vs AFG match captain and vice-captain choices

G Naib

G Naib will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

K Janat

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Janat as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for SL vs AFG, Quarter Final 3

M Shahzad

F Malik

G Naib

S Arachchige

K Janat

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Shahzad

Batters: N Fernando, N Al Zadran, L Croospulle

All-rounders: G Naib (c), K Janat, S Arachchige (vc)

Bowlers: N Thushara, F Malik, V Viyaskanth, Q Ahmad

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Shahzad

Batters: N Fernando, N Al Zadran, L Croospulle

All-rounders: G Naib (c), K Janat (vc), S Arachchige, R Suharshana

Bowlers: N Thushara, F Malik, V Viyaskanth