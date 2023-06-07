SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2023, Match 3

The 3rd match of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2023 will see Sri Lanka (SL) squaring off against Afghanistan (AFG) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on Wednesday, June 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Sri Lanka made a comeback in the last match. Both of their bowling and batting departments performed well and helped the team level the series. Today's match will be the series finale, where both teams are expected to give their best to win the ODI series.

Afghanistan have been impressive, but Sri Lanka hold the edge due to their experience.

SL vs AFG Match Details

The 3rd match of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2023 will be played on June 7 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL vs AFG, Match 2

Date and Time: 7th June 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Spinners will have a lot of advantages on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, where a total of 514 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

SL vs AFG Form Guide

SL - L W

AFG - W L

SL vs AFG Probable Playing XI

SL Playing XI

No injury updates

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera

AFG Playing XI

No injury updates

Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, R Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik

SL vs AFG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Mendis (2 matches, 89 runs)

K Mendis is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. R Gurbaz is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

I Zadran (2 matches, 152 runs)

H Shahidi and I Zadran are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. C Asalanka played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

W Hasaranga (2 matches, 29 runs, 3 wickets)

D De Silva and W Hasaranga are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Nabi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

F Malik (2 matches, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Ahmed and F Malik. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. D Chameera is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SL vs AFG match captain and vice-captain choices

W Hasaranga

W Hasaranga will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 29 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

I Zadran

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make I Zadran as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 152 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for SL vs AFG Match 2

D De Silva - 199 points

W Hasaranga - 146 points

I Zadran - 191 points

K Mendis - 150 points

M Nabi - 142 points

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Mendis

Batters: I Zadran (vc), H Shahidi, C Asalanka, R Shah

All-rounders: D De Silva, W Hasaranga (c), M Nabi

Bowlers: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, F Malik, D Chameera

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Mendis

Batters: I Zadran, H Shahidi, C Asalanka, P Nissanka

All-rounders: D De Silva (vc), W Hasaranga (c), M Nabi

Bowlers: N Ahmed, F Malik, D Chameera

Poll : 0 votes