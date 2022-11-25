SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between Sri Lanka (SL) and Afghanistan (AFG) will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Friday, November 25. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction.

After a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, Afghanistan will begin their preparations for the ODI World Cup next year. Afghanistan have a strong side with Hashmatullah Shahidi at the helm. While their batting roster oozes talent, a lot will ride on their bowling attack with Rashid Khan being the key.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have a well-balanced side with Wanindu Hasaranga and Pathum Nissanka standing out as ones to watch out for. Although both sides look evenly matched on paper, Sri Lanka will hold the edge owing to home conditions. All in all, an entertaining game is on the cards in Pallekele.

SL vs AFG Match Details, 1st ODI

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will face off in the first ODI at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL vs AFG, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 25th November 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Live Streaming: ICC.tv

SL vs AFG pitch report for 1st ODI

The pitch at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings total in the last three matches being 258. There is not much help available for the pacers early, with the powerplay phase only seeing three wickets fall to the pacers across the last six innings. Spinners will be the key at the venue, accounting for nearly 60 percent of the wickets in the last three matches. Batting first would be the preferred option, with the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses.

Last 3 matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 258

2nd-innings score: 180

SL vs AFG Form Guide

Sri Lanka: L-W-W-W-L

Afghanistan: L-W-W-W-W

SL vs AFG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan and Kasun Rajitha.

Afghanistan injury/team news

No injury concerns for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan probable playing 11

Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Yamin Ahmadzai.

SL vs AFG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (12 matches, 456 runs, Average: 41.45)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has had a good start to his ODI career, scoring 456 runs in 12 matches. He is averaging 41.45 and is known for his explosiveness at the top of the order. With Gurbaz boasting three hundreds in just 12 innings, he is a top pick for your SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Pathum Nissanka (17 matches, 454 runs, Average: 26.71)

Pathum Nissanka is one of the best batters in the Sri Lankan side, impressing in the recently concluded T20 World Cup as well. Although he averages only 26.71 in ODIs, Nissanka has four scores of fifty or more in 17 matches. With Nissanka being a good player of both pace and spin, he is a good pick for your SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wanindu Hasaranga (31 matches, 34 wickets, Average: 35.56)

Wanindu Hasaranga is Sri Lanka's best bowler in white-ball cricket. The leg-spinner has 34 wickets in 31 matches at an economy rate of 5.10. Given his ability with the bat as well, Hasaranga is a fine addition to your SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rashid Khan (83 matches, 158 wickets, Average: 18.65)

Rashid Khan has been brilliant in ODI cricket for quite some time now, averaging 18.65 with the ball. He has 158 wickets at a strike rate of 26.84. Given the conditions on offer and his all-round skill set, Rashid is a must-have in your SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

SL vs AFG match captain and vice-captain choices

Pathum Nissanka

Pathum Nissanka is a technically sound batter who is capable of scoring big runs. Although he averages less than 30 in ODI cricket, Nissanka is known for his ability to play big knocks. With Nissanka due for a big score for Sri Lanka, he is a good captaincy pick for your SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

Hashmatullah Shahidi

Hasmatullah Shahidi is quite experienced in this format, scoring 1471 runs in 50 matches. He is averaging 34.21 in ODIs with 13 fifties to his name. Given his experience and ability, Shahidi is a viable pick as captain or vice-captain in your SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Ibrahim Zadran 154 runs in 5 matches Rashid Khan 158 wickets in 83 matches Fazalhaq Farooqi 13 wickets in 7 matches Pathum Nissanka 454 runs in 17 matches Wanindu Hasaranga 34 wickets in 31 matches

SL vs AFG match expert tips for 1st ODI

Fazalhaq Farooqi has been impressive for Afghanistan, picking up 13 wickets in seven matches. Although the conditions may not suit his swing bowling prowess, Farooqi can generate some decent pace and vary his lengths accordingly. If he is able to find his groove early on, Farooqi can be a viable selection in your SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (vc), Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Wanindu Hasaranga (c)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Kasun Rajitha, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Maheesh Theekshana

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dinesh Chandimal

Batters: Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Pathum Nissanka (c)

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (vc), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Maheesh Theekshana

