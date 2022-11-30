SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between Sri Lanka (SL) and Afghanistan (AFG) will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Wednesday, November 30. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction.

Afghanistan have an unassailable lead heading into the game after a convincing performance in the first ODI. The likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Fazalhaq Farooqi have been impressive of late and will be key for Afghanistan. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have shown signs of improvement as the series has progressed. They will start as the favorites owing to home conditions as they eye a series-leveling win. With the outcome of the series hanging in the balance, a cracking game beckons in Pallekele.

SL vs AFG Match Details, 3rd ODI

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will face off in the third ODI at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL vs AFG, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 30th November 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Live Streaming: ICC.tv

SL vs AFG pitch report for 3rd ODI

The average score at the venue in the last five matches reads 260, indicating a decent batting track. Although pacers have accounted for nearly 60 percent of the wickets in the series, spinners will be key with the pitch likely to slow down. Three out of the last four completed matches have been won by the team batting first. Although cloudy conditions are expected, at least a shortened game can be expected in Pallekele on Wednesday.

Last 5 matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 260

2nd-innings score: 194

SL vs AFG Form Guide

Sri Lanka: W-W-L-L-NR

Afghanistan: W-W-W-W-NR

SL vs AFG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha.

Afghanistan injury/team news

No injury concerns for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan probable playing 11

Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Yamin Ahmadzai.

SL vs AFG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (14 matches, 577 runs, Average: 44.38)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has had a good series so far, scoring 121 runs in two matches. He is one of Afghanistan's go-to players in this format, averaging nearly 45 in 14 games. Given his ability to score quick runs at the top of the order, Gurbaz is a top pick for your SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Pathum Nissanka (19 matches, 542 runs, Average: 30.11)

Pathum Nissanka has been Sri Lanka's best batter in the series, scoring a quickfire fifty in the first ODI. Although he averages only 30.11 in 19 ODIs so far, Nissanka is known for his ability to score big runs at the top of the order. With Nissanka in fine form as well, he should be a fine pick for your SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wanindu Hasaranga (33 matches, 37 wickets, Average: 34.86)

Wanindu Hasaranga has been impressive with the ball this series, picking up three wickets in two matches. He is conceding just 4.05 runs per over, stifling batters in the middle overs. Taking his batting ability into consideration, Hasaranga should be a must-have in your SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rashid Khan (85 matches, 159 wickets, Average: 18.79)

Rashid Khan has had a quiet series so far, unable to have a big impact with either the bat or ball. However, he has a terrific record in ODIs, claiming 159 wickets in 85 matches at a strike rate of 26.97. With the conditions likely to play into his hands as well, Rashid can be backed to have an impact in your SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

SL vs AFG match captain and vice-captain choices

Dhananjaya de Silva

Dhananjaya de Silva has been in the Sri Lankan setup for quite some time now. Although he averages less than 30 in 62 matches, De Silva has eight fifties to his name and is a decent player of both pace and spin. While his batting should hold him in good stead, De Silva could be used in the middle overs with the ball, making him a viable captaincy pick in your SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is perhaps Afghanistan's best asset in the ODI format and for good reason. Rashid has a bowling strike rate of 26.97, picking up at least two wickets every 10 overs on average. With Rashid also capable of scoring quick runs down the order, he should be a popular pick as captain or vice-captain in SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction teams.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Ibrahim Zadran 116 runs in 2 matches Rashid Khan 159 wickets in 85 matches Fazalhaq Farooqi 17 wickets in 9 matches Pathum Nissanka 542 runs in 18 matches Wanindu Hasaranga 37 wickets in 33 matches

SL vs AFG match expert tips for 3rd ODI

Charith Asalanka is an integral part of the Sri Lankan batting unit, averaging 41.81 in 18 ODI matches. He is a decent player of both pace and spin with a decent strike rate of 88.38. If he is able to get off to a start, Asalanka could be a brilliant pick in your SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, click here!

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (c), Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal

Batters: Najibullah Zadran (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Poll : 0 votes