SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Asia Cup 2022, Match 1

The opening match of the Asia Cup 2022 will see Sri Lanka (SL) take on Afghanistan (AFG) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday, August 27. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SL vs AFG Dream11 prediction.

Both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have decent rosters with a good blend of youth and experience. While the Sri Lankans are missing key players on the bowling front, they still have a lot of firepower in Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana to fall back on.

As for the Afghans, they are a well-oiled unit led by the experienced Mohammad Nabi. Like the Sri Lankans, Afghanistan will also depend on their spin duo of Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan. Both teams look evenly matched on paper, paving the way for a cracking game in Dubai.

SL vs AFG Match Details, Asia Cup 2022

The opening match of Asia Cup 2022 featuring Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played on August 27 at the Dubai International Cricket Ground. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Group B, Match 1

Date and Time: 27th August 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Ground, Dubai

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network

Exclusive Broadcaster: Hotstar

SL vs AFG pitch report for Asia Cup 2022

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has asymmetric dimensions, which can play into the hands of the bowlers at times. The last two T20Is at the venues saw over 170 runs being chased down in both games. Pacers and spinners have picked up 12 wickets apiece in the last three games here. Teams will prefer to chase upon winning the toss.

Last 3 Matches at the venue

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average 1st-innings score: 160

Average 2nd-innings score: 162

SL vs AFG Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

Sri Lanka: LLW

Afghanistan: WWL

SL vs AFG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara and Matheesha Pathirana/Dilshan Madushanka.

Afghanistan injury/team news

Fazalhaq Farooqi, who was not available for the backend of the Ireland series, is fit and could feature today.

Afghanistan probable playing 11

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq and Azmatullah Omarzai/Fareed Malik.

SL vs AFG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (27 matches, 676 runs, strike-rate: 133.86)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been one of the top batters for Afghanistan, striking at 133.86 in T20Is. He had a decent series against Ireland, scoring 108 runs in five matches. WIth conditions being good for batting and Sri Lanka's pacers lacking experience, Gurbaz is a good pick for your SL vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Charith Asalanka (20 matches, 521 runs, Average: 28.94)

Charith Asalanka was Sri Lanka's top run-getter in their previous series against Australia, scoring 103 runs in three matches. Although his strike rate of 119.77 in that series wasn't great, his ability to take on the spinners is key. Given his form, Asalanka stands out amongst the batters.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wanindu Hasaranga (38 matches, 382 runs, 62 wickets)

Wanindu Hasaranga is an elite white-ball bowler, with his ICC T20I ranking of No. 6 holding him in good stead. He picks up a wicket every 13 balls in T20Is and can also strike at over 120 with the bat. Given his all-round utility, he is a great pick for your SL vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rashid Khan (66 matches, 112 wickets, Average: 13.80)

Rashid Khan is perhaps the best spinner in the world with a T20I average of 13.80. He has a bowling strike rate of 13.3, which is among the best in the business. With Rashid also capable of scoring quick runs, he is one to watch out for in this game.

SL vs AFG match captain and vice-captain choices

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga has a good record in the UAE, topping the wicket-taking charts in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. He picked up 16 wickets in nine matches at a whopping strike rate of 11.25. With his batting also bound to come into play, he is a fine option for captaincy in your SL vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Rashid Khan

Like Wanindu Hasaranga, Rashid Khan also has a brilliant record in the UAE. While his bowling prowess is undeniable, Rashid is underrated with the bat. He can be used as a floater in this game, especially with Afghanistan lacking depth with the bat, making him a prime captaincy option.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SL vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Najibullah Zadran 125 runs in 5 matches vs IRE Naveen-ul-Haq 7 wickets in 5 matches vs IRE Mujeeb-ur-Rahman 6 wickets in 5 matches vs IRE Charith Asalanka 103 runs in 3 matches vs AUS Wanindu Hasaranga 5 wickets in 3 matches vs AUS

SL vs AFG match expert tips (Asia Cup 2022)

Sri Lanka's pace attack lacks firepower with Dushmantha Chameera being unavailable. This opens up a chance for opposition openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai to feast on the Sri Lankan bowling. Although Maheesh Theekshana presents a stern test, the Afghan openers can be backed to make an impact in the SL vs AFG match.

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (c)

Batters: Danushka Gunathilaka, Najibullah Zadran, Charith Asalanka, Hazratullah Zazai

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Maheesh Theekshana

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Danushka Gunathilaka (vc), Najibullah Zadran, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Maheesh Theekshana

