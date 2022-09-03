SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Asia Cup 2022, Super Four, Match 1

The first match of the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022 will see Sri Lanka (SL) take on Afghanistan (AFG) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday, September 3. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about all the SL vs AFG Dream11 tips.

Afghanistan have been one of the teams to beat in the Asia Cup 2022 with two convincing wins over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. While their batters have come up with the goods at times of need, it has been the Afghan bowlers who have ruled the roost.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, edged out Bangladesh in their previous game to seal their place in the Super 4 stage. While they are yet to hit their strides, the Lankans have a decent roster with a good blend of youth and experience. Although Afghanistan decimated Sri Lanka in their previous Asia Cup 2022 encounter, a more competitive fixture beckons this time around in Sharjah.

SL vs AFG Match Details, Asia Cup 2022

The first match of the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022 featuring Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played on September 3 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super Four, Match 1

Date and Time: 3rd September 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network

Exclusive Broadcaster: Hotstar

SL vs AFG pitch report for Asia Cup 2022

Although Sharjah generally offers a good batting track, the first Asia Cup 2022 match at the venue saw only 258 runs being scored. The spinners are expected to rule the roost as they accounted for the majority of the wickets in the previous game. Chasing has been the norm in Sharjah, with dew bound to come into play.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 127

Average 2nd-innings score: 131

SL vs AFG Form Guide

Sri Lanka: LW

Afghanistan: WW

SL vs AFG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.

Afghanistan injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Afghanistan probable playing 11

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq and Azmatullah Omarzai.

SL vs AFG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (2 Asia Cup matches, 51 runs, strike-rate: 141.67)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is an explosive batter who strikes at 134 in T20Is. He has already scored 51 runs in two matches in the tournament. Gurbaz' previous game against Sri Lanka saw him score 40 runs off just 18 balls, making him a top pick for your SL vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Charith Asalanka (22 matches, 522 runs, Average: 26.10)

Charith Asalanka has been one of Sri Lanka's better batters in this format, averaging 26 and striking at 123. He is a good player of pace, striking at over 130 against the fast bowlers. Although his recent form has not been great, Asalanka is one to watch out for in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wanindu Hasaranga (2 Asia Cup matches, 3 wickets, Average: 20.00)

Wanindu Hasaranga has picked up three wickets in two Asia Cup matches, but has been a touch expensive. Hasaranga can also add value with the bat. Given his all-round skills, Hasaranga is a must-have in your SL vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rashid Khan (2 Asia Cup matches, 3 wickets, Average: 11.33)

Rashid Khan has been in brilliant form in the Asia Cup, taking three wickets at an economy rate of just 4.25. In his previous game in Sharjah, he churned out figures of 3/22 against Bangladesh. With Rashid also capable of scoring quick runs down the order, he is a top pick for your fantasy team.

SL vs AFG match captain and vice-captain choices

Kusal Mendis

Kusal Mendis scored a fine fifty in the previous game, smashing 60 runs off just 37 balls. He has seven fifties in 37 matches in this format. Given his ability against both pace and spin, Mendis could be a good captaincy option for your SL vs AFG Dream11 fantasy team.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is a reliable captaincy option and for good reason. He has a T20I bowling strike rate of 13.37, picking up nearly two wickets per game. With Rashid boasting a batting strike rate of 124.46, Rashid should be a popular option as captain.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SL vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Najibullah Zadran 45 runs in 2 matches Rashid Khan 3 wickets in 2 matches Mujeeb-ur-Rahman 5 wickets in 2 matches Kusal Mendis 62 runs in 2 matches Wanindu Hasaranga 3 wickets in 2 matches

SL vs AFG match expert tips (Asia Cup 2022)

Sri Lanka have struggled against pace, losing six out of their last seven wickets to pacers in the previous game. Fazalhaq Farooqi was the star of the show in the previous SL vs AFG match, claiming three wickets. Given Sri Lanka's recent woes against pace, Farooqi could be backed to put in another game-changing performance.

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka (vc), Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (c), Asitha Fernando, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Maheesh Theekshana

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (c)

Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Najibullah Zadran

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Maheesh Theekshana

